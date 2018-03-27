Mesirow Financial Advises Thoro Packaging Inc. On Its Sale To Autajon Group

Headquartered in Corona, CA, Thoro Packaging is a leading producer of custom holding carton packaging for customers seeking to communicate and enhance the value of their brands. The Company serves a wide range of customers in the medical, pharmaceutical, health and beauty, gourmet and food confections and other consumer product markets, ranging from start-up companies to leading Fortune 500 businesses.

Janet Steiner, CEO and president of Thoro Packaging, commented on the transaction, "Mesirow Financial was instrumental in conducting an effective and competitive transaction process that ultimately paired Thoro Packaging with an ideal strategic partner."

Bill Hornell, managing director of Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group, said, "We were honored to represent the owners of Thoro Packaging. We believe that this strategic combination will provide Thoro Packaging with a global platform to expand and continue delivering exceptional service and quality products to its customers."

The transaction represents another successful assignment completed by Mesirow Financial's Investment Banking group. Mesirow Financial is one of the most active advisors in the paper, plastics, packaging and specialty printing sectors, having completed over 100 transactions in recent years.

About Thoro Packaging Inc.

Thoro Packaging designs and manufactures folding cartons for medical, pharmaceutical, health and beauty, and specialty product markets. By combining commitment to quality and continuous improvement with passionate innovation and state-of-the-art technology, Thoro Packaging consistently delivers exceptional customer service. Thoro Packaging is based in Southern California and services customers globally. To learn more, please visit thoropackaging.com.

About Autajon Group

Autajon is a global manufacturer of folding cartons and labels for various market sectors such as perfumes and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, wine and spirits, as well as confectionery and food specialties sectors. The group's production capacities consist in 34 subsidiaries, based in Europe, Asia and now three in the US. The group employs 4,500 people. To learn more, please visit autajon.com.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions that deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

Media contact:

Nancy Gonzales

Mesirow Financial

312.595.8115

Ngonzales@mesirowfinancial.com

Michael Herley

Kekst

212-521-4897

michael.herley@kekst.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mesirow-financial-advises-thoro-packaging-inc-on-its-sale-to-autajon-group-300620537.html

SOURCE Mesirow Financial

Related Links

https://www.mesirowfinancial.com

