Mesirow Financial Deepens Leadership Team through Three Strategic Hires

"To deliver excellence to clients, we are committed to attracting and retaining top-notch talent across all levels of our organization," said Dominick Mondi, President and CEO of Mesirow. "Our firm is unique when it comes to culture, entrepreneurial energy and community engagement. Natalie, Chris and Sarah join us with diverse and impressive backgrounds that will drive increased collaboration across finance, technology, marketing and distribution."

Through its three core businesses – Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Wealth Advisory – Mesirow invests with clients, working side-by-side to design custom, technology-enhanced strategies that enable institutions, corporations, business owners, individuals and families to prosper now and over time.

The firm welcomes the following appointees, who will be based in Chicago with connectivity to Mesirow's 22 global/regional offices.

Natalie Brown , named Chief Financial Officer to oversee accounting operations, business accounting, audit and tax, and financial planning and analysis. Natalie also serves on the firm's Board of Directors. Natalie joins Mesirow from Nuveen where she served as Managing Director, Head of Nuveen Advisory Services Finance. Prior, she worked at Kraft Foods and KPMG in accounting and finance roles.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions that deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

Mesirow Financial was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune and one of the Top Places to Work by Crain's Chicago Business.

