Mesirow Financial Investment Banking Enhances Paper, Plastics and Packaging Sector Coverage with Hire of New York-based Managing Director, John Chrysikopoulos

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Financial is pleased to announce that John Chrysikopoulos has rejoined the firm's Investment Banking group as a managing director. Based in New York, John will expand the firm's M&A practice within the United States while leveraging his industry experience, deep M&A expertise and long-standing relationships to bolster Mesirow Financial's leading middle-market advisory platform.

Having previously served as managing director within the group from 2009 to 2012, John will resume his role, focusing primarily on serving clients within the paper, plastics and packaging sector. Over the course of his 30-year investment banking career, John has executed numerous M&A and capital markets transactions totaling an aggregate value of $50 billion.

Mesirow's dedicated paper, plastics and packaging team has completed over 125 M&A transactions during the past 15 years. With expert advisory practice, unique industry insights, notable transaction experience, and commitment to client service, the team has helped Mesirow grow into one of the most successful investment banks in this sector. "We are thrilled to have John's talents return to the team," said Brian Price, president and chief operating officer of Mesirow Financial Investment Banking. "Having strategically cultivated our presence within the paper, plastics and packaging sector for over 25 years, John's significant experience and in-depth knowledge of the industry is an ideal continuation of our efforts."

John started his career in the investment banking divisions of Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Citigroup and rejoins Mesirow Financial after spending several years as a senior managing director with Sonenshine Partners' investment banking practice. John earned his BS in Engineering from Tulane University, his MS in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. He holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, and 79 licenses.

About Mesirow Financial Investment Banking

Mesirow Financial Investment Banking focuses exclusively on middle-market transactions and serves established middle-market companies and large corporations, both public and private, in merger & acquisition advisory, debt advisory, restructuring and special situations, fairness and solvency opinions, board of directors advisory and special committee representation. Our practice combines rich industry knowledge and long-standing relationships with expert advisory services in the middle market, and our full range of services allows us to serve clients at any stage of their business. For more information, please visit mesirowfinancial.com/investmentbanking.

