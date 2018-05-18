Mesirow Financial Investment Banking Expands into Technology Sector with Hire of New Managing Director Shane McDaniel

Mr. McDaniel joins Mesirow Financial after spending several years on the West Coast as a senior banker with Raymond James' Technology and Services investment banking group, where he worked to identify and execute strategic M&A transactions for clients with a particular focus on growth-oriented technology companies. He also spent several years working as a member of Piper Jaffray's M&A group, which focused on growth-oriented middle-market transactions with enterprise values ranging from $50 million to $1 billion.

"Shane is a senior investment banker who will serve as an important addition to our team as we continue to expand our financial advisory practice to include technology and related services," said Brian Price, president and chief operating officer of Mesirow Financial Investment Banking. "His significant experience in supporting growth companies across the software, solutions, and technology-enabled services sectors complements our existing platform and will enable us to foster new relationships and strengthen our presence as one of the leading middle-market advisors in the industry."

Mr. McDaniel stated, "I am pleased to join Mesirow Financial Investment Banking, an independent, employee-owned firm with a long history of superior client service, execution and results. As part of a Chicago-based firm with a global footprint, I look forward to advising clients and working closely with technology-enabled companies operating across industries and various end-markets."

Mr. McDaniel earned a B.A. in Economics and Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an M.B.A. in Entrepreneurship, Finance and Strategic Management from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. He holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 79 licenses.

About Mesirow Financial Investment Banking

Mesirow Financial Investment Banking focuses exclusively on middle-market transactions and serves established middle-market companies and large corporations, both public and private, in merger & acquisition advisory, debt advisory, restructuring and special situations, fairness and solvency opinions, board of directors advisory and special committee representation. Our practice combines rich industry knowledge and long-standing relationships with expert advisory services in the middle market, and our full range of services allows us to serve clients at any stage of their business. For more information, please visit mesirowfinancial.com/investmentbanking.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. As specialists in investment, risk management and advisory services, we are committed to helping our institutional, corporate and individual clients achieve their objectives. Our professionals are inspired by an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. To learn more, please visit mesirowfinancial.com.

