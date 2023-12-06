Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading Experts Bing Hsu, Ph.D., CFA, and Mark Whitaker, CFA, Recognized in Smith's 2023 All-Star Third Team

News provided by

Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

  • Bing Hsu, Ph.D., CFA, and Mark Whitaker, CFA receive prestigious Smith's 2023 All-Star Third Team honors in the Sellside Director of Research Category
  • Recognition highlights Mesirow's commitment to sophisticated market analysis, personalized service and tailored investment strategies

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the selection of Bing Hsu, Ph.D., CFA, and Mark Whitaker, CFA in Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading, to Smith's 2023 All-Star Third Team in the Sellside Director of Research Category.

Smith's All-Star Team recognizes the brightest analysts of Tax-Free Municipal Bonds. This year's ballot featured more than 400 municipal analysts from more than 100 firms and included a poll of more than 1,000 institutional investors.

Continue Reading
Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading Experts Bing Hsu, Ph.D., CFA, and Mark Whitaker, CFA, Recognized in Smith’s 2023 All-Star Third Team
Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading Experts Bing Hsu, Ph.D., CFA, and Mark Whitaker, CFA, Recognized in Smith’s 2023 All-Star Third Team

Smith's Research & Gradings has been providing recognition for the achievements and fine work of municipal professionals since 1992. Smith's Municipal All-Star Program is the only program that consistently and prominently provides recognition in the municipal space.

"We are immensely proud of Bing and Mark for earning this recognition. Their election to Smith's 2023 All-Star Third Team underscores the depth of their expertise and the value they bring to our clients," said Jeff Levine, Chief Operating Officer of Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading. "Their commitment and insights are pivotal to our team's success and exemplify Mesirow's dedication to excellence in the industry."

Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading distinguishes itself through providing advanced market analysis, individualized service and custom investment strategies, catering to the specific needs of institutions. The team's expertise allows clients to benefit from comprehensive, integrated solutions across Mesirow Capital Markets, including access to the firm's financial resources.

About Mesirow
Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

Media
[email protected]
Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2023, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Securities offered by Mesirow Financial, Inc. member FINRA, SIPC. 

Award recognition disclosures: https://www.mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Reflecting Accelerating Growth in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Mesirow Tapped by WEX to Serve as RIA

Reflecting Accelerating Growth in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Mesirow Tapped by WEX to Serve as RIA

Mesirow Fiduciary Solutions, a division of Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that it is now providing...
Mesirow Wealth Management Hires Kevin Crouch as Part of Ongoing Multi-Faceted Growth Strategy

Mesirow Wealth Management Hires Kevin Crouch as Part of Ongoing Multi-Faceted Growth Strategy

Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that Kevin Crouch has joined Mesirow as a Wealth Advisor, joining...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.