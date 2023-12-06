Bing Hsu, Ph.D., CFA, and Mark Whitaker , CFA receive prestigious Smith's 2023 All-Star Third Team honors in the Sellside Director of Research Category

, CFA receive prestigious Smith's 2023 All-Star Third Team honors in the Sellside Director of Research Category Recognition highlights Mesirow's commitment to sophisticated market analysis, personalized service and tailored investment strategies

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the selection of Bing Hsu, Ph.D., CFA, and Mark Whitaker, CFA in Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading, to Smith's 2023 All-Star Third Team in the Sellside Director of Research Category.

Smith's All-Star Team recognizes the brightest analysts of Tax-Free Municipal Bonds. This year's ballot featured more than 400 municipal analysts from more than 100 firms and included a poll of more than 1,000 institutional investors.

Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading Experts Bing Hsu, Ph.D., CFA, and Mark Whitaker, CFA, Recognized in Smith’s 2023 All-Star Third Team

Smith's Research & Gradings has been providing recognition for the achievements and fine work of municipal professionals since 1992. Smith's Municipal All-Star Program is the only program that consistently and prominently provides recognition in the municipal space.

"We are immensely proud of Bing and Mark for earning this recognition. Their election to Smith's 2023 All-Star Third Team underscores the depth of their expertise and the value they bring to our clients," said Jeff Levine, Chief Operating Officer of Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading. "Their commitment and insights are pivotal to our team's success and exemplify Mesirow's dedication to excellence in the industry."

Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading distinguishes itself through providing advanced market analysis, individualized service and custom investment strategies, catering to the specific needs of institutions. The team's expertise allows clients to benefit from comprehensive, integrated solutions across Mesirow Capital Markets, including access to the firm's financial resources.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

Media

[email protected]

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2023, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Securities offered by Mesirow Financial, Inc. member FINRA, SIPC.



Award recognition disclosures: https://www.mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.