With more than 15 years of experience in Institutional Capital Markets, Handrinos will drive collaboration between existing businesses, identify new revenue streams and business opportunities and increase exposure across Asia and Europe

Newly created role is part of continuing strategic growth of Institutional Sales & Trading team

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that Jason Handrinos has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Fixed Income Sales and Growth in Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading. In this newly created role, Jason will lead fixed income sales by driving collaboration between existing businesses, identifying new revenue streams and business opportunities and increasing exposure across Asia and Europe. Jason brings more than 15 years of experience in Institutional Capital Markets to the firm.

Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading Hires Jason Handrinos as Part of Ongoing Growth Strategy

"I am excited to be joining Mesirow and eager to contribute to the dynamic growth of Mesirow's Institutional Sales and Trading team," said Jason Handrinos. "I look forward to collaborating closely with lines of business across Mesirow to deliver customized solutions that drive real value for our clients."

With a substantial annual secondary trading volume, Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading is recognized as one of the nation's most active desks. It is an integral line of business within Mesirow Capital Markets, which advises clients across multiple capabilities that also include CTL and Structured Debt, Ground Lease Financing, Public Finance, Realty Bridge Equity and Sale-Leaseback Capital.

Prior to joining Mesirow, Jason was a Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income Sales for the Midwest region at Jefferies. Earlier in his career, he worked at Barclays as Director of Credit Sales. He started his career in the financial services industry as an Associate in credit trading at Credit Suisse. He will add extensive experience in fixed income sales and growth to Mesirow. Jason earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance from The Ohio State University. He holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 24 licenses.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms.

