Mesirow Investment Banking Enhances Healthcare Sector Coverage with Hire of New Managing Director

Brian Price, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mesirow Investment Banking, said, "Lance is a highly accomplished investment banker who serves as an important addition to our team. His extensive knowledge of the healthcare market amplifies our sector coverage and reinforces our presence as deeply dedicated middle-market advisors in the industry."

"I look forward to contributing to the growth of Mesirow Investment Banking. The group is known throughout the industry for its commitment to client service, sector expertise and ability to execute deals," said Lance Bell.

Lance earned his Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Transylvania University, his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Vanderbilt University Law School and his Master of Business Administration with concentrations in finance, entrepreneurship and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He holds FINRA Series 7, Series 79 and 63 licenses.

About Mesirow Investment Banking

Mesirow Investment Banking focuses exclusively on middle-market transactions and serves both public and private companies in merger & acquisition advisory, debt advisory, restructuring and special situations, fairness and solvency opinions, board of directors advisory and special committee representation. Our practice combines rich industry knowledge and long-standing relationships with an entrepreneurial desire to develop tailored solutions designed to deliver measurable results. For more information, please visit mesirow.com/investmentbanking.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune.

