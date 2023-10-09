Mesirow Launches Defeasance Solutions Group, Opening a New Chapter in Firm's 86-Year History

News provided by

Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.

09 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

  • Mesirow Public Finance and Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading to collaborate in serving client needs through defeasance process
  • Team has more than 30 years of experience executing defeasance transactions
  • Venture reflects Mesirow's specialized capital markets businesses and entrepreneurial, collaborative culture

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that the firm's Public Finance and Institutional Sales & Trading groups will partner to offer clients portfolio optimization for defeasance and cash flow management.  The team of dedicated experts will structure, package, and execute fixed income portfolios to satisfy required cash flows, while working within client investment parameters.

Continue Reading
Mesirow Launches Defeasance Solutions Group, Opening a New Chapter in Firm’s 86-Year History. L to R: Jay Connelly, Managing Director, Institutional Sales and Trading and Sam Gruer, Managing Director, Public Finance
Mesirow Launches Defeasance Solutions Group, Opening a New Chapter in Firm’s 86-Year History. L to R: Jay Connelly, Managing Director, Institutional Sales and Trading and Sam Gruer, Managing Director, Public Finance

Through defeasance, a borrower can move debt or other liabilities off a balance sheet, streamlining the payment process without prepayment fees while mitigating interest rate volatility/risk. This is accomplished through the purchase of a structured portfolio comprising U.S. Treasury Bonds and agency securities designed by Mesirow to deliver a precise, predetermined cash flow over time.

The team will be led by Managing Directors Jay Connelly and Sam Gruer, who are based in the firm's Chicago and New York offices, respectively. "For many years, Mesirow has been utilizing its strong and long-term relationships with clients to source and wholesale fixed income securities to the Street for defeasance purposes", said Jay Connelly, Mesirow's head rates trader. "It is a natural progression to take the next step into becoming a direct provider."

Sam Gruer joined the firm in 2022 after a long career in the public finance arena. During this time, Mr. Gruer served in a variety of roles in and around the defeasance space in principal, agent and consulting capacities. "I am excited about the opportunities presented by leveraging Jay and his innovative approach to pricing; bringing my experiences, relationships, and expertise to this initiative; and the robust trading platform for which Mesirow is known. The result will be meticulously crafted, cost-effective solutions for our clients," said Mr. Gruer about this new venture. 

"We are excited to add defeasance services to our robust platform offering," said Todd Waldrop, Senior Managing Director and head of Mesirow Public Finance. "This effort reflects the collaborative, 'teams of experts' approach that differentiates Mesirow Capital Markets by bringing the whole of Mesirow to market to benefit our clients."

Both teams are integral lines of business within Mesirow Capital Markets:

Mesirow Public Finance provides innovative debt financing solutions to fund capital and infrastructure projects of government agencies, non-profits and other tax-exempt borrowers. Completed over three thousand transactions totaling over $406B in par amount.1

Mesirow Institutional Sales & Trading is one of the nation's most active desks, with $125B in annual secondary trading volume and 60+ traders, sales professionals and analysts aligned by fixed income sector.2

Clients, advisors, or consultants looking for structured portfolio solutions can reach the team at [email protected].

About Mesirow
Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media
[email protected] 
Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

1. Data reflects both competitive and negotiated transactions. | 2. As of 3.31.23 (updated annually).
Award recognition disclosures: https://www.mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

Mesirow Again Named to Barron's 2023 List of Top 100 RIA Firms

Mesirow Again Named to Barron's 2023 List of Top 100 RIA Firms

Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that the firm has once again been named to Barron's Top 100 RIA...
Mesirow's Leo Harmon Recognized as One of Crain's 2023 Notable Leaders in DEI

Mesirow's Leo Harmon Recognized as One of Crain's 2023 Notable Leaders in DEI

Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced Leo Harmon, Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.