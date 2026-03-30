New site supports Mesirow's ongoing growth, innovation, and commitment to investing in what matters.

Launch showcases firm's purpose‑driven brand, modernizes user experience, and deepens engagement across clients, job seekers, media, and community partners.

CHICAGO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow today announced the launch of a newly redesigned mesirow.com, marking a significant milestone in the firm's digital evolution and reinforcing its commitment to delivering a modern, immersive, and purpose‑driven experience for clients, prospects and key stakeholders.

Mesirow Launches Redesigned mesirow.com to Elevate Digital Experience and Access to Firm Expertise

The new site features a streamlined user experience and robust mega‑menu that makes it easy to explore Mesirow's capabilities and connect with the firm's specialist teams, insights, and offerings. Thoughtfully integrated animation brings the brand to life, while a new interactive, filter‑driven "How We Think" hub delivers access to a deep archive of Mesirow's subject‑matter expertise across markets, industries and client needs.

"This redesign strengthens the operational foundation behind how we engage with our stakeholders," said Laura Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, at Mesirow. "The new platform improves performance, scalability, and governance, giving us the flexibility to evolve the site as the firm grows and client needs change."

Built on a modern Webflow platform, the redesigned site enables greater flexibility, performance, and scalability, allowing Mesirow to continuously enhance the visitor experience. In addition to serving as a key destination for clients and prospects, mesirow.com is designed as a central entry point for job seekers, members of the media, and community partners, reflecting the breadth of audiences Mesirow serves in Chicago and the firm's 22 offices worldwide.

"Our new website reflects how Mesirow has evolved and where we are headed," said Sarah Chodera, Chief Marketing Officer at Mesirow. "It brings even greater clarity to what we do, how we think, and what we stand for, while creating a more engaging and accessible experience for everyone who interacts with our firm."

The site also prominently spotlights Mesirow's commitment to corporate responsibility, reinforcing the firm's focus on engagement, inclusion and sustainability.

Serving clients worldwide, Mesirow has $359.4 billion in assets under supervision.1

We invite you to explore the new experience at mesirow.com.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

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Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow does not provide legal or tax advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The views expressed above are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change, and may differ from views express by other Mesirow associates.

As of 12.31.2025 unless otherwise noted. | 1. "Assets under supervision" includes regulatory assets under management; assets under advisement; and non-securities currency assets under management. For these purposes: (1) regulatory assets under management ("RAUM") is calculated in accordance with Instruction 5A of Form ADV and includes all assets of securities portfolios (both discretionary and non-discretionary). (2) Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets. (3) Currency assets under management includes AUM associated with (i) active and passive currency risk management products $214.27 billion, (ii) non-fx overlay strategies such as equitization and beta overlays $1.09 billion, and (iii) alpha strategies $1.76 billion. In all such cases, AUM is calculated based on notional value of currency investments. Additionally, AUM for alpha strategies is adjusted because clients can select a volatility target (generally between 2% and 12% annualized), which is normalized to 2% in order to create a consistent depiction of alpha strategy AUM. This results in a "scaled" AUM, which is higher than the actual aggregate notional value of all alpha strategy portfolios if clients have selected a volatility target higher than 2%. As of 12.31.2025, the "unscaled" AUM for alpha strategies was $409.57 million.

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2026, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisors, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.