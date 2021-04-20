Mesirow Private Equity Deepens Client Coverage with New Business Development Hire

Brad joins Mesirow after serving as Vice President, Investor Relations at HarbourVest, where he focused on coordinating, monitoring and enhancing relationships with new and existing investors as well as investment consultants. Prior, Brad held sales, business development and relationship management roles at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

"We are excited to welcome Brad to the team as we look to serve a growing set of sophisticated investors around the world," said Marc Sacks, Chief Executive Officer of Mesirow Private Equity. "Brad's experience developing relationships with private equity investors and their consultants will enable us to extend our reach and provide further value to our investors."

"Mesirow Private Equity has a reputation for consistently identifying high-performing private equity investment opportunities, longstanding relationships with some of the world's leading private equity firms and a deep commitment to client service," Brad stated. "I look forward to contributing to the team's continued growth."

Bradley received a BA in Managerial Economics from Union College in 2008.

About Mesirow Private Equity

With approximately $6.6 billion of private equity commitments since its inception in 1982, Mesirow Private Equity enables a global institutional client base to invest broadly across the private equity asset class through diversified portfolios of highly sought-after managers and co-investment opportunities. Mesirow Private Equity offers a unique team approach to the private equity market executed by highly experienced professionals with demonstrated investment judgment who have managed through multiple economic cycles. For more information, please visit mesirow.com/privateequity.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune.

