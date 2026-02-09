Conversation on WGN's Your Money Matters highlights how open conversations help couples strengthen financial well-being.





Communication, preparation and protection through life's financial transitions are paramount.





Lunceford encourages couples to align decisions with shared goals to build long‑term security.

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent "Mesirow Monday" segment on WGN's Your Money Matters with Jon Hansen, Mesirow Managing Director and Wealth Advisor Gregg Lunceford, Ph.D., CFP® discussed why couples benefit from open, values‑driven conversations about money. Rather than focusing solely on balance sheets or investment performance, Lunceford emphasized the importance of aligning financial decisions with shared goals, life experiences and long‑term priorities.

Mesirow Wealth Advisor Gregg Lunceford Highlights Importance of Relationship-Based Financial Planning | L to R: Gregg Lunceford, Ph.D., CFP®, Managing Director and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow Wealth Management and Jon Hansen, Host, WGN’s “Your Money Matters”

Lunceford noted that financial stress remains one of the leading causes of relationship conflict and encouraged couples—whether newly partnered, raising families, navigating blended families or planning for legacy—to revisit these conversations regularly. February, following holiday spending and the start of a new year, can be an ideal time to reset expectations and realign on goals.

Key themes include:

The power of communication: Clear discussion of values, priorities and expectations helps couples prevent misunderstandings and strengthen long‑term financial decision‑making.





Clear discussion of values, priorities and expectations helps couples prevent misunderstandings and strengthen long‑term financial decision‑making. Planning for life transitions: From caregiving responsibilities to loss of a partner, Lunceford highlighted why couples should prepare for scenarios that may affect income, savings and estate plans.





From caregiving responsibilities to loss of a partner, Lunceford highlighted why couples should prepare for scenarios that may affect income, savings and estate plans. Long‑term protection strategies: Tools such as long‑term care insurance and life insurance can help guard surviving partners from financial hardship during illness or after the loss of a loved one.





Tools such as long‑term care insurance and life insurance can help guard surviving partners from financial hardship during illness or after the loss of a loved one. Navigating blended families and later‑life partnerships: Lunceford explained that differing backgrounds, family structures and lived experiences can shape how partners view money—and why proactive planning is essential.

Lunceford encourages individuals and couples to work with a trusted Wealth Advisor to clarify goals, prepare for uncertainties and build financial plans that reflect each partner's values and vision.

Mesirow Wealth Management is the firm's founding capability, connecting clients to what matters today and across generations. The firm's Wealth Advisors bring personal, comprehensive planning, expert investment guidance and exceptional service to individuals and families. Learn more at mesirow.com/wealth.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Media

[email protected]

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow does not provide legal or tax advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The views expressed above are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change, and may differ from views express by other Mesirow associates.

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2026, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisors, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.