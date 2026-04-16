Forbes | SHOOK recognizes Jeffrey Condren, CFP ® , Brian Lorber, CFP ® , Steven N. Mesirow, CFP ® , and Jordan B. Scher, AIF ® as advisors who are leading the way.

, , , Rankings are based on rigorous quantitative and qualitative measures that identify the highest standards of best practices.

Recognition comes as Mesirow Wealth Management continues to grow organically, while expanding geographically and through strategic acquisitions and top-tier advisor recruitment.

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, announced that Jeffrey Condren, CFP®, Brian Lorber, CFP®, Steve Mesirow, CFP®, and Jordan Scher, AIF®, have been named 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes | SHOOK.1 This honor is based on both quantitative and qualitative factors, focusing on advisors who encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients.

Mesirow Wealth Management Recognized with Multiple 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor awards | L to R: Mesirow Wealth Advisors Jeffrey Condren, CFP®, Brian Lorber, CFP®, Steven N. Mesirow, CFP®, and Jordan B. Scher, AIF®

Notes Forbes.com, "After a strong run in recent years, investors are once again confronting uncertainty, with sudden swings that can challenge even seasoned market participants. These are the moments when financial advisors prove their worth. Beyond managing portfolios, they help clients navigate volatility, stick to long-term plans and avoid costly emotional decisions."

"I am honored, for the second consecutive year, to congratulate multiple Mesirow Wealth Advisors on their recognition as Forbes | SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors," said Brian D. Price, CEO, Mesirow Wealth Management. "Each of these advisors serve clients with professionalism and purpose, and each exemplifies what it means to build a thriving, client‑centered practice at Mesirow. Their success reflects our Empowered Advisor philosophy, which gives advisors the independence, resources and support they need to deliver exceptional outcomes for clients."

Jeff M. Condren, CFP® joined Mesirow in 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Throughout his career, he has provided guidance to a diverse clientele, helping families navigate complex economic landscapes and market cycles. Jeff is past President and sustaining member of the Ravinia Associates Board and past Executive Board of Trustees member at Ravinia Music Festival.



Brian J. Lorber, CFP® joined Mesirow in 2010 and has 15 years of experience in the investment industry, specializing in portfolio design and financial planning. He and his team have built long‑standing client relationships, in many cases serving three generations of families.



Steven N. Mesirow, CFP® joined Mesirow in 1993 and brings more than 30 years of financial services experience to the firm. A Senior Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, Steven provides investment advice and comprehensive financial planning strategies to individuals, business owners, and charitable organizations, with a focus on helping clients accumulate, manage, and preserve wealth. He is actively involved in the Jewish United Fund Health and Human Services subcommittee.



Jordan B. Scher, AIF® joined Mesirow in 1997 and has more than 25 years of experience in wealth management. A Senior Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, Jordan specializes in comprehensive financial planning and asset management for individuals, families, corporations, and institutions, and serves as a member of the Mesirow Wealth Management Investment Management Committee.

As a Barron's Top 100 RIA firm, Mesirow Wealth Management offers a differentiated approach that places equal emphasis on customized, comprehensive wealth plans that evolve along with clients' lives and expert investment selection in all markets, including access to traditional stock and bond opportunities as well as alternative investments. Mesirow Wealth Management has $14.2B in assets under management / assets under advisement2 as of December 31, 2026.

Each year, Forbes partners with SHOOK Research to evaluate advisors through a rigorous process that includes telephone, virtual, and in‑person due diligence interviews, along with quantitative data analysis. Criteria include revenue trends, assets under management, compliance history, industry experience, and adherence to best practices. For the complete list of 2026 Best‑in‑State Wealth Advisors and methodology, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/

Mesirow Wealth Advisors collaborate with clients' broader advisory teams, including CPAs and estate planning attorneys, to deliver coordinated, comprehensive advice designed to support long‑term financial goals. Mesirow Wealth Management is the firm's founding capability, connecting clients to what matters today and across generations.

Learn more at mesirow.com/wealth.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

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Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow does not provide legal or tax advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The views expressed above are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change, and may differ from views expressed by other Mesirow associates.

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2026, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisors, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

Forbes | Shook 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors (Received April 2026 - reflective of previous 12 months - Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking logo) | Each year, Forbes partners with SHOOK® Research to evaluate prospective advisors. Evaluation criteria is gathered through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, as well as quantitative data. They weigh factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those who encompass the highest standards of best practices. For the complete list of 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and methodology, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/. Assets under management is as of 12.31.2025 and Assets under advisement is as of 9.30.2025. Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets

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