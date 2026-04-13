Lunceford emphasized the role of strong family relationships and open dialogue in achieving a fulfilling retirement.

He encouraged families to use reunions as an opportunity to discuss shared health history and long-term planning.

Understanding family health risks early can support better health outcomes and more informed retirement and insurance decisions.

CHICAGO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent "Mesirow Monday" segment on WGN's Your Money Matters with Jon Hansen, Gregg Lunceford, Ph.D, CFP®, Wealth Advisor at Mesirow, discussed how retirement success extends far beyond financial planning and why family reunions can play a meaningful role in long-term well-being.

Mesirow’s Gregg Lunceford discusses family health history and retirement readiness on WGN Radio 720

During the conversation, Lunceford noted that while financial security remains essential, thriving in retirement is also closely tied to social relationships, personal fulfillment, and health. As families gather more frequently during the spring and summer months, he encouraged listeners to view reunions as an opportunity not only to reconnect, but also to have thoughtful conversations that can support healthier and more financially secure futures.

Lunceford highlighted the importance of understanding family health history, explaining that many people know how relatives passed away, but not the underlying conditions that may carry long-term implications. Conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and dementia often go undiscussed, despite their significant impact on quality of life and retirement expenses later on.

"Early awareness can be powerful," Lunceford shared, noting that research shows many people take proactive steps once they better understand their family health background. Those steps may include lifestyle changes, preventative care, or planning for future healthcare needs, all of which can significantly affect retirement readiness.

The discussion also connected family health awareness to financial planning decisions, including long-term care considerations and managing potential healthcare costs in retirement. Lunceford emphasized that prevention and preparation earlier in life can help reduce financial and personal strain down the line.

Mesirow Wealth Advisors collaborate with clients' broader advisory teams, including CPAs and estate planning attorneys, to deliver coordinated, comprehensive advice designed to support long‑term financial goals.

Mesirow Wealth Management is the firm's founding capability, connecting clients to what matters today and across generations. The firm's Wealth Advisors bring personal, comprehensive planning, expert investment guidance, and exceptional service to individuals and families. Learn more at mesirow.com/wealth.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

Media

[email protected]

Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow does not provide legal or tax advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The views expressed above are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change, and may differ from views express by other Mesirow associates.

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2026, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisors, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.