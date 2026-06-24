Yudkowsky highlighted the importance of shared financial decision making and increasing confidence among women investors.

She emphasized the value of disciplined investing, long-term planning, and comprehensive advice to support evolving household financial dynamics.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent "Mesirow Monday" segment on WGN's Your Money Matters with Jon Hansen, Sophia Yudkowsky, CFP®, Vice President and Wealth Advisor at Mesirow, discussed trends shaping how women engage with investing, along with strategies to support stronger financial outcomes across households.

Mesirow’s Sophia Yudkowsky, CFP®, Discusses Women and Investing, Financial Confidence and Planning Strategies on WGN Radio 720

During the conversation, Yudkowsky noted that shifting workforce participation and longer life expectancies are increasing the importance of financial engagement among women. She emphasized that investment decisions are most effective when both partners are informed, involved and aligned on financial goals.

Yudkowsky observed that some investors—particularly women—may exhibit more cautious behaviors, including holding excess cash due to market uncertainty. While maintaining liquidity for near-term needs remains important, she explained that longer-term assets may benefit from disciplined investment strategies, including gradual entry into the market over time rather than attempting to time market cycles.

She also highlighted that younger investors have a significant opportunity to build wealth through early participation in retirement plans and consistent investing, underscoring the long-term impact of compounding.

The discussion addressed common behavioral tendencies across investors, including both risk aversion and overconfidence, noting that reacting to short-term market movements can create challenges—particularly when attempting to exit and re-enter the market at optimal times.

Yudkowsky further emphasized the importance of comprehensive planning, including estate planning, insurance considerations and clearly defined financial goals. She noted that women often play a leading role in long-term planning discussions, including preparing for intergenerational wealth transfer and family protection.

"Mesirow works to ensure that every client—regardless of role within the household—understands their financial plan and feels confident in its execution," Yudkowsky said. "We focus on helping clients connect their near-term needs with long-term objectives through a disciplined, personalized approach."

At Mesirow Wealth Management, the firm's Wealth Advisors provide holistic guidance that integrates investment management with tax-aware strategies, estate planning considerations and long-term financial planning. By taking a comprehensive view of each client's circumstances, the firm helps individuals and families navigate complex financial decisions with clarity and confidence.

Mesirow Wealth Management is the firm's founding capability, connecting clients to what matters today and across generations. The firm's Wealth Advisors bring personal, comprehensive planning, expert investment guidance, and exceptional service to individuals and families. Learn more at mesirow.com/wealth.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark, our quarterly newsletter.

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