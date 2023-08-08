Mesmerise Group Strengthens Technology Leadership with the Appointment of Dan Donovan as Chief Technology Officer

Donovan, whose 25-year career includes roles as CTO of EY Comply and Vice President of Market Development and Strategy at Lavastorm Analytics, will work closely with leadership to strategically bring enterprise technology solutions to market.

LONDON and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesmerise Group , the trusted guide to immersive technology, AI, and sustainability for the enterprise, today announced the appointment of Dan Donovan as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this strategic role, Donovan will accelerate technological innovation across the Mesmerise Group's five companies to bring enterprise technology solutions to market and spearhead its continued growth in the rapidly evolving immersive technology space.

With over 25 years of experience in the technology sector, Donovan, who previously served as the CTO of EY Comply, and Vice President of Market Development and Strategy at Lavastorm Analytics, will work closely with Mesmerise Group leadership to build effective product road maps, and bring on new team members to help with his vision.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan Donovan as our new chief technology officer," said Daglar Cizmeci, Group CEO and Co-Founder of the Mesmerise Group. "With his impressive track record of leading innovation and driving technological advancements, we are confident that Dan will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Mesmerise Group, accelerating our mission to be the trusted guide for enterprises worldwide to unlock the potential of spatial computing and artificial intelligence."

"I'm genuinely thrilled about this opportunity, more so than any other in my career," said Donovan. "The combination of experienced leadership, exceptionally talented teams, cutting-edge technology, and an extensive professional network that exists within the Mesmerise Group is unique in my experience. All this converging at the right time as AI and spatial computing technologies are poised to lead a revolution in the way that we work is singularly exciting."

As CTO, Dan Donovan will play a pivotal role in charting the Mesmerise Group's technology strategies, firmly positioning the organization at the forefront of innovation in spatial computing, sustainability, and artificial intelligence. Dan's leadership and deep understanding of technological trends will be instrumental in delivering transformative solutions to clients, empowering them to thrive in the next frontier of web 4.0 technology.

About The Mesmerise Group

Since 2016, The Mesmerise Group has partnered with Fortune Global 500 companies to deliver transformative brand experiences, training sessions, and events designed to empower the enterprise. Daglar Cizmeci and Andrew Hawken founded the company with a mission to unlock the potential of immersive technologies and sustainability and manage the opportunity and mitigate the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – here and now – and for the future. As the trusted guide to immersive technology, AI, and sustainability for the enterprise, the company provides enterprise-grade security and solutions through risk mitigation strategies. The Mesmerise Group is based in London, with U.S. headquarters in Santa Monica, California. To learn more about The Mesmerise Group, visit www.mesmerisegroup.com .

