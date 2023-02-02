MESMERIZE ADDS EXPRESS RX TO ITS PHARMACY NETWORK

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, announced the expansion of its pharmacy network to include Express Rx pharmacies. Express Rx offers high-quality, personalized service at their pharmacies within the Southeast U.S.

Express Rx is a renowned chain of community pharmacies that offers its patients and consumers the most comprehensive and personal pharmacy experience possible. Mesmerize will be installing digital displays in all Express Rx pharmacies, comprising 29 stores throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, with plans to expand in the future.

Mesmerize's digital displays will be prominently placed in the waiting and pick-up/drop-off areas of Express Rx pharmacies, presenting a valuable opportunity for patient education and sponsor messaging. Screens feature best-in-class editorial and educational content speaking to general health and wellness, symptoms, disease states, treatment options, and more.

Mesmerize is also working with individual Express Rx stores to create custom messaging educating consumers on pharmacy products and specialty services. Messaging is specifically designed to drive customer engagement and encourage shoppers to have conversations with the pharmacist on-site.

Galen Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Express Rx said, "We see great value in Mesmerize's patient education platform and look forward to working with them to improve our clinical services messaging and encourage meaningful dialogue between patients and our pharmacists."

Ian Stone, Senior Vice President at Mesmerize added, "Mesmerize is a long-term advocate of community pharmacies and the significant role they play in serving their communities. We are excited to partner with Express Rx to provide valuable education and resources to the communities they serve."

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize specializes in patient education at the point of care. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, pharmacies and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT EXPRESS RX

Express Rx was founded in 2013 with one location and has grown organically and through acquisitions to 29 locations today. With care, compassion, and professionalism, Express Rx strives to give its customers and communities the most comprehensive and personal pharmacy experience possible. Express Rx is based in Little Rock, AR, and comprises 29 pharmacies throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, with plans to expand in the future.

SOURCE Mesmerize