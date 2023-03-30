MESMERIZE ADDS LEWIS DRUG TO ITS POINT OF CARE NETWORK

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, announced the expansion of its pharmacy network to include Lewis Drug. Since 1942, shoppers have trusted family-owned Lewis as their neighborhood store and pharmacy.

Based in Sioux Falls, SD, Lewis Drug has 60 stores conveniently located throughout South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota and offers quality prescription and non-prescription drugs, and a wide selection of everyday basics, plus name brands and specialty items—always at affordable prices. Mesmerize will be installing digital displays in the waiting and pick-up/drop-off areas of Lewis Drug locations presenting a valuable opportunity for patient education and sponsor messaging. Mesmerize's digital displays feature best-in-class editorial and educational content speaking to general health and wellness, symptoms, disease states, treatment options, and more.

Bob Meyer, Senior Vice President, General Merchandise and Marketing Manager at Lewis Drug said, "Lewis has been a trusted neighborhood pharmacy and market leader for 81 years. From expert advice and quick refills to longer hours and more convenient locations, we do everything possible to make our customers experience fast, easy, and friendly. Adding the Mesmerize patient education screens to our pharmacies will enhance the customer experience and provide a valuable messaging platform for us to feature our clinical services, adherence messaging, and help create better health outcomes for our customers."

Ian Stone, Senior Vice President at Mesmerize added, "we look forward to working closely with the Lewis Drug team to create meaningful health and wellness content for each of their stores across their chain. As a leader in the markets that they serve, Lewis Drug provides important pharmacy services to patients in the communities that they serve and our content will help increase awareness about important health topics for their patients. "

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize specializes in patient education at the point of care. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, pharmacies and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT LEWIS DRUG

SOURCE Mesmerize