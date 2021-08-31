Mesmerize Expands Its Pharmacy Network With New Giant Eagle Partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, announced the expansion of its pharmacy network to include 165 Giant Eagle Pharmacy locations. The partnership includes the installation of Mesmerize's digital TV screens within Giant Eagle pharmacies located throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Maryland, and West Virginia. Mesmerize's TV screens are being prominently placed in the waiting and pick-up/drop-off areas of each pharmacy, presenting a valuable opportunity for patient education and sponsor messaging.

Giant Eagle Pharmacy serves millions of customers annually and offers prescription refills, long-term care and specialty services, immunizations, and most recently, the COVID-19 vaccine. Mesmerize is working with Giant Eagle Pharmacy to keep customers informed of the latest pandemic information and provide the community with reliable information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. The network features timely content from Mesmerize's patient education library combined with Giant Eagle branded content, including cooking segments, information about home healthcare products, and key pharmacy services.

Mesmerize's TV screens feature best-in-class editorial and educational content including information on general health and wellness, symptoms, disease states, treatment options, and more, accompanied by relevant sponsor messages. Giant Eagle Pharmacy has access to Mesmerize's full-service digital signage studio and has worked with Mesmerize to create custom screen layouts with Giant Eagle Pharmacy branding, as well as custom messaging educating customers on Giant Eagle products and promoting pharmacy services. Messaging is specifically designed to drive customer engagement and encourage shoppers to have conversations with the in-store pharmacist and staff.

"As a company committed to patient care and customer service, Giant Eagle Pharmacy believes that it is our duty to keep our communities safe and healthy, especially as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic together," said Jim Tsipakis, Executive Vice President of Pharmacy at Giant Eagle Pharmacy. "We are grateful to be able to provide our communities with reliable access to dynamic health and wellness content and our partnership with Mesmerize allows us to connect our customers with valuable COVID-19 information and educate them on general health and wellness information, immunization services, healthy recipes, and Giant Eagle Pharmacy services."

"Mesmerize's point of care network is designed to connect patients to valuable information and resources that empower them to proactively manage their health and encourage them to initiate a conversation with their healthcare provider," said Craig Mait, Mesmerize President & Chief Revenue Officer. "Mesmerize is proud to be a part of Giant Eagle's communication efforts and looks forward to continuing our partnership as we grow across their network of locations."

Mesmerize also offers digital advertising on hand sanitizer stands at the entrance of select Giant Eagle locations throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio, offering sponsors the opportunity to reach customers at multiple touchpoints throughout the store.

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in point of care, point-of-sale, and transit, and is headquartered in New York, NY. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations and independent pharmacies. For more information, visit www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT GIANT EAGLE

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $9.2 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

