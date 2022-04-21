Mesmerize Expands its Point of Care Network with HomeTown Pharmacy Partnership

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is pleased to announce the addition of HomeTown Pharmacy, a Michigan-based pharmacy chain, to its point of care network. HomeTown Pharmacy specializes in pharmacy and infusion services and has long-term care pharmacy options for senior and PACE communities, with locations in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

HomeTown Pharmacy brings together the personalized service of independently owned community pharmacies with the buying power and efficiencies of a larger corporation. Mesmerize will collaborate with HomeTown Pharmacy to deliver best-in-class patient education to the communities served across HomeTown Pharmacy's locations. HomeTown Pharmacy has access to Mesmerize's full-service digital signage studio to customize each screen and create personalized messages tailored to each location.

"Growing Mesmerize's network of specialty pharmacies solidifies our commitment to patient education and expands our reach at the point of care," said Craig Mait, Mesmerize President and Chief Revenue Officer. "Mesmerize's partnership with HomeTown Pharmacy allows us to deliver valuable information to community pharmacy consumers."

"Mesmerize's technology platform connects HomeTown Pharmacy customers with valuable health and wellness information, helping us to carry out our mission to be a patient-driven, community pharmacy," said Jonathan Grice, HomeTown's President.

ABOUT HOMETOWN PHARMACY

HomeTown Pharmacy operates over 40 pharmacies around the state of Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana to include retail pharmacy, long-term care pharmacy, compounding pharmacy, and durable medical equipment with the mission of improving the health and well-being of the patients they proudly serve. For more information, please visit www.hometownpharmacy.com.

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is a media company that specializes in patient education at the point of care. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations, and independent and chain pharmacies. For more information, please visit www.mesmerize.com.

SOURCE Mesmerize