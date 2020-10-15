Mesmerize Grows Its Pharmacy Footprint With Benasource Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, announced the expansion of its pharmacy network through a partnership with Benasource (http://benasource.com/), a group purchasing organization that combines the power of hundreds of independent pharmacies to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions. Mesmerize brings great value to the Benasource GPO, by providing custom content for each pharmacy and the community that they serve.

The partnership includes the installation of Mesmerize's digital TV screens, dynamically displaying timely and relevant health messaging in all 66 Benzer Pharmacies, a national chain with local spirit in each market. Mesmerize's screens support the national initiatives of Benasource and educate their patients about specialty services while encouraging people to speak with their pharmacist, a reliable source for disease counseling, medication adherence, vaccinations, general health and wellness information, and COVID-19 concerns.

The Mesmerize pharmacy network is the largest national deployment of patient facing, integrated digital screens in independent pharmacies. Pharmacies play a critical role in providing patients with healthcare resources and are often the most accessible point of care for many patients. "Mesmerize and Benasource share the mission of providing specialized care through independent pharmacies. Mesmerize connects the Benasource communities with valuable patient education resources and information about an expanding array of wellness services and treatment options being offered at the pharmacy," said Gregory Leibert, Mesmerize CEO.

"Mesmerize fully understands the importance of local independent pharmacies and the benefits they provide patients and their communities," said Vinesh Darji, Benasource President. "Partnering with Mesmerize equips our member pharmacies with the tools they need to enhance their practice and provide the highest quality of patient care."

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in point of care, point-of-sale, and transit media. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, custom content guides and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, and independent pharmacies.

ABOUT BENASOURCE

Benasource represents a singular approach in group purchasing that enables independent pharmacies to achieve their financial goals by reducing their annual cost of goods via strategic alliances with wholesalers, low minimum purchase requirements and access to preferred partners in marketing, digital media, and other areas to help support organic growth.

