Mesmerize Grows Its Point Of Care Network With Gaudenzia Partnership

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, announced the expansion of its point of care network through a partnership with Gaudenzia (www.gaudenzia.org). Serving nearly 20,000 individuals annually, Gaudenzia helps individuals and families affected by drug and alcohol dependency, HIV/AIDS, mental illness, and related conditions to achieve a better quality of life and become more accountable individuals.

Gaudenzia operates 180 drug and alcohol treatment, mental health, and HIV/AIDS programs at 105 inpatient and outpatient facilities including temporary and permanent housing solutions. Their facilities are located throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., providing care to adults, pregnant and parenting women, homeless individuals, and individuals with chronic medical conditions. The collaboration will include the installation of over 500 of Mesmerize's digital TV screens and static wallboards in Gaudenzia's locations.

"Expanding Mesmerize's point of care network to include digital screens and wallboards in Gaudenzia's facilities strengthens our commitment to educating individuals, families, and communities suffering from substance abuse, mental illness, and/or HIV/AIDS by connecting them with valuable resources that empower them to find treatment and stay healthy," said Gregory Leibert, Mesmerize CEO.

Mesmerize's TV screens feature best-in-class editorial and educational content including information on symptoms, disease states, and treatment options, accompanied by sponsor messages. Gaudenzia has access to Mesmerize's full-service digital signage studio to customize each screen and create personalized messages and videos tailored to their audience. Mesmerize will also be leveraging its existing digital network of doctors' offices, pharmacies, community-based organizations, and AIDS Service Organizations to direct individuals and families seeking treatment to Gaudenzia's Treatment and Recovery Hotline, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"Access, availability, education and communication are essential in combating the country's addiction epidemic. Mesmerize fully meets these prerogatives and is greatly helping both Gaudenzia's clients and future clients to seek and receive treatment," said Dr. Dale Klatzker, Gaudenzia CEO.

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in point of care, point-of-sale, and transit, and is headquartered in New York, NY. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations and independent pharmacies. For more information, visit https://www.mesmerize.com.

