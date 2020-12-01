Mesmerize Grows Its Point Of Care Network With GMHC Partnership

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent out-of-home media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, announced the expansion of its point of care network through a partnership with GMHC (originally founded as Gay Men's Health Crisis), the world's first HIV/AIDS services organization. Mesmerize is proud to add the renowned GMHC to its vast network of community-based organizations (CBOs), working together to end the AIDS epidemic and uplift the lives of all affected.

The partnership includes the installation of Mesmerize's digital TV screens throughout GMHC's headquarters, and GMHC will have access to Mesmerize's full-service digital signage studio to customize each screen and personalize messages advertising the plethora of services GMHC offers. Mesmerize's screens offer best-in-class patient education speaking to HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C, and STIs specifically, in addition to general health and wellness content. Mesmerize will also leverage GMHC's HIV/AIDS information and health content across its existing network of CBOs, doctors' offices, and independent pharmacies, and help raise awareness and funds for the AIDS Walk NY and other charitable events hosted by GMHC.

"AIDS Service Organizations are vital to improving people's health and helping them to achieve a better quality of life by connecting individuals, families, and communities affected by HIV and other infectious diseases to accessible care and treatment," said Gregory Leibert, Mesmerize CEO. "Expanding Mesmerize's point of care network to include GMHC strengthens our commitment to addressing the social determinants and injustices that contribute to HIV infection rates, as we strive to transform our society."

"Mesmerize's patient education platform will give GMHC a new way to provide information and communicate with our clients," said GMHC CEO, Kelsey Louie. "We look forward to working with Mesmerize on addressing the underlying causes of new HIV infections, combatting stigma and discrimination, and promoting healthy behaviors."

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in point of care, point-of-sale, and transit media. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in doctors' offices, community-based organizations and independent pharmacies.

ABOUT GMHC

GMHC serves approximately 10,000 clients in New York City with comprehensive psychosocial and prevention services, including: HIV/STI testing, meals and nutrition, housing support, advocacy for benefits and health insurance, mental health and emotional support, substance use counseling, and more. GMHC's programs have made substantial contributions to reducing new HIV infections and ensuring people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS are connected to care and treatment.

