Mesmerize Named Exclusive Sales Representative for Citilink of Ft Wayne, Indiana

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize, a national leader in transit, point of care, and place-based out-of-home advertising, announced today the expansion of its transit advertising portfolio with a new partnership with Citilink in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

The agreement provides Mesmerize the exclusive sales of exterior and interior transit advertising on over 60 fixed-route buses and paratransit access vehicles running throughout the metro area of Ft. Wayne and Allen County, Indiana over the next five years.

"Mesmerize couldn't be more excited about our new partnership in Ft. Wayne," said Matt Murray, President of Mesmerize Transit. "We've worked alongside Citilink for years and to now exclusively represent the sales of advertising on their vehicles is the culmination of our great relationship. Adding Citilink to our footprint strengthens our stance as the largest transit adverting agency in state of Indiana and helps our advertising partners with yet another option to reach people throughout both the state and across the entire Midwest."

Citilink provided approx. 1.65 million trips over the previous calendar year via 14 regularly scheduled routes and para-transit service within the city of Fort Wayne and the city of New Haven.

"Citilink is looking forward to our expanded advertising partnership with Mesmerize. In the past, Mesmerize has been a great partner and we are excited to have them as our exclusive sales representative," said Sherese Fortriede, Citilink Board President.

Mesmerize manages the exclusive advertising sales of transit systems across the Midwest with coverage in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

ABOUT MESMERIZE:

Mesmerize is a specialty out-of-home advertising company focused in three primary areas: transit, point-of-care, and point-of-sale. Mesmerize is headquartered in New York, NY with an office dedicated to transit in Indianapolis, IN. For more information, please visit www.mesmerize.com.

SOURCE Mesmerize

