Mesmerize Named Exclusive Sales Representative for METRO of Kalamazoo, Michigan

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a national leader in transit, point of care, and place-based out-of-home advertising, announced today the expansion of its transit advertising portfolio with a new partnership with METRO of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The agreement provides Mesmerize the exclusive sales of exterior and interior transit advertising on 46 fixed-route buses running throughout the Kalamazoo urbanized area over the next three years.

"Mesmerize couldn't be more excited about our new partnership in Kalamazoo," said Evan Gordon, Sr. Vice President at Mesmerize. "The addition of METRO to Mesmerize's transit portfolio strategically expands our presence in the Midwest and gives us another market in Michigan alongside Grand Rapids and Battle Creek to help our advertising partners reach people throughout the region."

METRO provided approx. 2.6 million trips over the previous year via 21 regularly schedules routes providing service to both locals and Western Michigan University students. In addition to their fixed-route service, METRO also offers demand response service and van-pool programs providing origin-to-destination transportation primarily to persons 65+ or with disabilities.

Mesmerize manages the exclusive advertising sales of transit systems across the Midwest with coverage in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Mesmerize is a specialty out-of-home advertising company focused in three primary areas: transit, point of care, and point-of-sale. Mesmerize is headquartered in New York, NY with an office dedicated to transit in Indianapolis, IN. For more information, please visit https://www.mesmerize.com/.

METRO provides fixed-route public transit services that are dependable, convenient, safe, cost-effective, and accessible to the County of Kalamazoo, Michigan area. Key institutions and employers in the area include Western Michigan University (WMU), Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo Valley Community College (KVCC), Bronson and Borgess medical campuses, Stryker Medical and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, and other major employers. For more information, please visit https://www.kmetro.com/.

