Mesmerize Named Exclusive Transit Sales Representative for SARTA of Canton, Ohio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize, a national leader in transit, point of care, and place-based out-of-home advertising, announced today the expansion of its transit advertising portfolio with its new partnership with the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) of Canton, Ohio.

The five year agreement gives Mesmerize the exclusive sales rights to the exterior and interior transit advertising on over seventy five buses running in Canton, and throughout Stark County.

"Mesmerize couldn't be more excited about our new partnership in Canton," said Evan Gordon, Sr. Vice President at Mesmerize. "The addition of SARTA to Mesmerize's transit portfolio strategically expands our fixed route presence into Ohio, and continues the growth we've seen across the Midwest over the past three years.

SARTA provides over three million rides per year across fixed routes and demand response trips, with thirty four specific routes servicing over one million square miles in Canton, and extending to Akron and Cleveland, OH. In addition to their fixed-route service, SARTA also offers a variety of on-demand services – including assisting with public transportation in neighboring Wayne County - that makes traveling across Stark County and beyond easy and convenient for everyone.

"Everyone at SARTA is looking forward to working with Mesmerize on our bus advertising program," said Kirt Conrad, Executive Director and CEO of SARTA. "Our interior and exterior ads are viewed by thousands of people each day across Stark County, and partnering with Mesmerize will provide the most efficient and creative way to reach that audience, and we think our community businesses and partners will be more than thrilled."

About Mesmerize

Mesmerize is a specialty out-of-home advertising company focused in three primary areas: transit, point-of-care, and point-of-sale. Mesmerize is headquartered in New York, NY and manages the exclusive advertising sales of transit and commuter rail systems and across the Midwest with coverage in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

About SARTA

The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) was established in 1997 to meet the public transportation needs of Stark County, Ohio residents. SARTA provides more than 2.5 million rides annually to commuters, seniors, individuals with disabilities, students, and veterans through the system's fixed routes, Proline, MedLine, veterans, and campus bus services.

