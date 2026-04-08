Mesocare.org Announces Launch of WikiMesothelioma.com to Expand Public Access to Mesothelioma Information

HOUSTON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesocare.org, a support and resource platform for individuals and families affected by mesothelioma, has commissioned the development of WikiMesothelioma.com, a new educational website designed to provide clear, accessible information about mesothelioma, asbestos exposure, treatment options, legal rights, and support resources.

WikiMesothelioma.com was created to serve as an open-access knowledge base for patients, caregivers, advocates, attorneys, researchers, and healthcare professionals seeking reliable information about a disease that remains rare, complex, and often misunderstood.

The platform was commissioned by Mesocare.org with support from leading mesothelioma advocates, attorneys, and medical experts. Contributors and supporters include mesothelioma attorney Paul Danziger, founder of Danziger & De Llano as well as internationally recognized mesothelioma specialist David Foster.

The new site organizes information into a wiki-style format so users can quickly find answers related to diagnosis, symptoms, asbestos exposure history, treatment pathways, prognosis, financial compensation, and patient support.

"Patients and families often struggle to find information that is both comprehensive and easy to understand," said Dave Foster. "We commissioned WikiMesothelioma.com to create a centralized resource that brings together medical, legal, exposure, and support information in one place."

According to the site, WikiMesothelioma.com is intended to function as an independent educational resource that helps individuals better understand their diagnosis, document asbestos exposure history, review treatment options, and explore compensation pathways available to them.

For more information, visit WikiMesothelioma.com or Mesocare.org.

SOURCE Mesocare.org