MesoLyft Is The Skincare Brand Redefining Anti-Aging At-Home Treatments Face Resurfacing Derma Roller May Help Accelerate Skin's Natural Repair Process

MesoLyft has introduced the first all-in-one wrinkle-relaxing derma roller that combines clean skincare and science with its 0.15 mm micro-needle derma roller. With the product's combination of a gentle micro-needling tool and clean serum in one, you can expect spa-like pampering with visible results at home or on the go.

The wrinkle-relaxing product consists of a natural blend of Retinol, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Sunflower Seed Oil, and Hyaluronic Acid. The blend is combined with Pullulan, a polymer to tighten the skin, and Algae Extracts to help the skin retain its moisture while in use. At the same time, Liposomes carry ingredients directly into the cells, resulting in fewer fine lines and smoother skin texture among its users.

MesoLyft's Face Resurfacing serum sources from a blend of the highest quality, purest ingredients producing a long-lasting impact using the micro-needle applicator. MIT researchers prompted the creation of MesoLyft's derma-roller micro-needle wheel. The needles meet the highest quality standards at MesoLyft's U.S. production facility. Working in collaboration, biochemists formulated the Face Resurfacing Serum rich in skin-saving vitamins and antioxidants. The serum consists of natural ingredients such as Retinol, Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Sunflower Seed Oil, and Hyaluronic Acid. The blend is combined with Pullulan, a polymer to tighten the skin, and Algae Extracts to help the skin retain its moisture while in use. MesoLyft's dual beauty tool provides better product absorption of the specially crafted Face Resurfacing Serum with the derma-roller applicator. Smooth skin is now achievable with lasting results in one easy step without the lengthy recovery periods of a spa treatment.

MesoLyft was founded from personal experience with a desire to create meaningful and healthy change in the beauty industry. The brand's philosophy lies in formulating products with the highest quality and purest ingredients for maximum impact. MesoLyft strives to utilize vegan ingredients and sustainable, ethically sourced production, providing products without synthetic dyes or testing products on animals. MesoLyft's Face Resurfacing Serum is available exclusively on their website: https://mesolyft.com/collections/the-mesolyft-line .

ABOUT MesoLyft:

Meet Masha Amelina, the inventor of MesoLyft and founder of Visage Sculpture—a cosmetic clinic in Boston that focuses on non-surgical face shaping. As a Certified Physician Assistant, Masha began her career in the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Boston Medical Center, eventually growing an injectable practice for the Department. In 2010, Masha opened her practice, Visage Sculpture. Masha founded MesoLyft to prevent and hydrate dry, aging skin with a dual-impact hybrid product for a non-invasive treatment achieving high-quality results. MesoLyft's overall mission strives to utilize sustainable, ethically sourced production providing consumers with products produced with blends of the purest ingredients for maximum impact.

