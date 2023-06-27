MesoLyft Launches Two New Game-changing Skincare Products

BOSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MesoLyft, the leading innovator in the skincare and beauty sector, is thrilled to announce the launch of two game-changing skincare products: MesoLyft About Face + Neck Cream and MesoLyft Fresh Eyes Anti-Aging Eye Cream. These premium skincare solutions are meticulously crafted to revolutionize your skincare routine, delivering both instant and long-lasting results. When combined with MesoLyft's groundbreaking microneedling treatments, the efficacy of these serums is significantly enhanced. Prepare for a skincare revolution with MesoLyft.

MesoLyft Fresh Eyes before and after two weeks MesoLyft About Face + Neck Cream and MesoLyft Fresh Eyes Anti-Aging Eye Cream

The MesoLyft Fresh Eyes Anti-Aging Eye Cream ($79.99) is a potent mix of hydration and nourishment, promising a lightweight yet intensive treatment for the delicate eye area. Its unique formula contains Grape Seed Oil, Organic Cocoa, and Mango Seed Butter that creates an occlusive layer for all-day nourishment. The infusion of peptides visibly smooths and plumps fine lines, preparing a flawless canvas for makeup application.

Packed with Vitamin E and Hyaluronic acid, the cream significantly diminishes the appearance of eyebags and ensures moisture retention. Further enhanced with the soothing qualities of Goldenseal and antioxidant-rich Barley and Grapefruit extracts, the MesoLyft Fresh Eyes cream harmonizes perfectly with our Eye microneedling treatment, setting a new standard for extraordinary results.

Next in line is the MesoLyft About Face Anti-Aging Face + Neck Cream ($109.99). This luxurious, deeply hydrating cream combines the power of Shea and Mango Seed Butters, Hyaluronic acid, and liposomes to lock in moisture and minimize the appearance of fine lines. The transformative properties of Squalane, Marine Algae extract, natural ceramides, Retinol, and Ginkgo Biloba extract visibly rejuvenate and replenish the skin, providing an unmatched radiant complexion.

MesoLyft's commitment to clean beauty is further demonstrated by the natural grapefruit peel scent, ensuring a fully natural and refreshing experience with every application.

"We're beyond excited to introduce these two innovative skincare products. Our team has been dedicated to formulating creams that work synergistically with our acclaimed microneedling treatments to provide our customers with the ultimate skincare experience," says Masha Amelina.

The MesoLyft Fresh Eyes Anti-Aging Eye Cream and MesoLyft About Face Anti-Aging Face + Neck Cream are now available for purchase at www.mesolyft.com and www.Amazon.com.

About MesoLyft:

MesoLyft is a forefront innovator in skincare and beauty solutions, dedicated to creating products that redefine the beauty industry standards. Our mission is to provide efficient, safe, and scientifically-formulated skincare products that deliver remarkable results. Our latest products are a testament to our commitment to excellence, combining luxury, efficiency, and clean beauty for an unparalleled skincare experience.

