MesoLyft Launches Two New Game-changing Skincare Products

News provided by

MesoLyft

27 Jun, 2023, 11:02 ET

BOSTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MesoLyft, the leading innovator in the skincare and beauty sector, is thrilled to announce the launch of two game-changing skincare products: MesoLyft About Face + Neck Cream and MesoLyft Fresh Eyes Anti-Aging Eye Cream. These premium skincare solutions are meticulously crafted to revolutionize your skincare routine, delivering both instant and long-lasting results. When combined with MesoLyft's groundbreaking microneedling treatments, the efficacy of these serums is significantly enhanced. Prepare for a skincare revolution with MesoLyft.

Continue Reading
MesoLyft Fresh Eyes before and after two weeks
MesoLyft Fresh Eyes before and after two weeks
MesoLyft About Face + Neck Cream and MesoLyft Fresh Eyes Anti-Aging Eye Cream
MesoLyft About Face + Neck Cream and MesoLyft Fresh Eyes Anti-Aging Eye Cream

The MesoLyft Fresh Eyes Anti-Aging Eye Cream ($79.99) is a potent mix of hydration and nourishment, promising a lightweight yet intensive treatment for the delicate eye area. Its unique formula contains Grape Seed Oil, Organic Cocoa, and Mango Seed Butter that creates an occlusive layer for all-day nourishment. The infusion of peptides visibly smooths and plumps fine lines, preparing a flawless canvas for makeup application.

Packed with Vitamin E and Hyaluronic acid, the cream significantly diminishes the appearance of eyebags and ensures moisture retention. Further enhanced with the soothing qualities of Goldenseal and antioxidant-rich Barley and Grapefruit extracts, the MesoLyft Fresh Eyes cream harmonizes perfectly with our Eye microneedling treatment, setting a new standard for extraordinary results.

Next in line is the MesoLyft About Face Anti-Aging Face + Neck Cream ($109.99). This luxurious, deeply hydrating cream combines the power of Shea and Mango Seed Butters, Hyaluronic acid, and liposomes to lock in moisture and minimize the appearance of fine lines. The transformative properties of Squalane, Marine Algae extract, natural ceramides, Retinol, and Ginkgo Biloba extract visibly rejuvenate and replenish the skin, providing an unmatched radiant complexion.

MesoLyft's commitment to clean beauty is further demonstrated by the natural grapefruit peel scent, ensuring a fully natural and refreshing experience with every application.

"We're beyond excited to introduce these two innovative skincare products. Our team has been dedicated to formulating creams that work synergistically with our acclaimed microneedling treatments to provide our customers with the ultimate skincare experience," says Masha Amelina.

The MesoLyft Fresh Eyes Anti-Aging Eye Cream and MesoLyft About Face Anti-Aging Face + Neck Cream are now available for purchase at www.mesolyft.com and www.Amazon.com.

About MesoLyft:
MesoLyft is a forefront innovator in skincare and beauty solutions, dedicated to creating products that redefine the beauty industry standards. Our mission is to provide efficient, safe, and scientifically-formulated skincare products that deliver remarkable results. Our latest products are a testament to our commitment to excellence, combining luxury, efficiency, and clean beauty for an unparalleled skincare experience.

For media inquiries:
Nikki Claudine
[email protected]
310-564-5133

SOURCE MesoLyft

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.