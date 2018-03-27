Mesosphere DC/OS Now Available in AWS Marketplace

The combination of Mesosphere DC/OS and applications on AWS was designed for rapid development and elastically scaling modern, data-rich apps for projects like personalization, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT). With Mesosphere DC/OS in AWS Marketplace, customers can expect one-click deployment of popular tools like Kubernetes®, Apache Spark™, Apache Cassandra™, Apache Kafka™, Elasticsearch, Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS), Tensorflow™, and more.

"Our customers want both cloud and hybrid IT solutions to run distributed applications, simplifying operations and administration, along with the benefits of low-friction deployment and procurement via AWS Marketplace," said Barry Russell, General Manager of Business Development, AWS Marketplace and Service Catalog, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Mesosphere assists users running containerized, data-intensive applications on AWS by helping customers automate production operations for modernized applications, and the solution is available in AWS Marketplace for the first time."

"Building supply chain logistics software for global manufacturers and distributors, we needed a highly scalable cloud platform," said Daniel Avila, Engineering DevOps Lead, Elementum. "The combination of DC/OS and applications on AWS allows us to simplify our cloud operations, while leveraging highly available and secure data pipelines that keep our customers informed with real-time updates."

"We're excited to extend the reach of Mesosphere with AWS," said William Freiberg, COO, Mesosphere. "Through AWS Marketplace our customers will benefit from a cost-effective architecture plus the flexibility of hybrid cloud environments, along with simplified deployment and operation of modern applications."

This move is a continuation of Mesosphere's relationship with AWS, as Mesosphere DC/OS was initially offered via a public beta period on AWS.

Availability

Mesosphere DC/OS is available now in AWS Marketplace. Interested customers can contact either company for more details. To learn more about running DC/OS on AWS, visit the Mesosphere DC/OS listing in AWS Marketplace or the Mesosphere blog.

About Mesosphere

Mesosphere is leading the enterprise transformation toward distributed computing and hybrid cloud. Mesosphere DC/OS is the premier platform for building, deploying, and elastically scaling modern applications and big data. DC/OS makes running containers, data services, and microservices easy across your own hardware and cloud instances. Mesosphere was founded in 2013 by the architects of hyperscale infrastructures at Airbnb and Twitter and the co-creator of Apache Mesos. Mesosphere is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York; Hamburg, Germany; and Beijing, China. Mesosphere's investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Microsoft.

