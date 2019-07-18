Mesosphere Deepens Enterprise Expertise with Six Strategic Hires

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesosphere , the enterprise cloud enablement company, today announced the appointment of six executive-level hires to support the company's next phase of growth. With proven track records building successful enterprise brands, Mesosphere's new executive additions complement the technical and open source expertise of the company's founding team to meet growing global demand for fully operational cloud-native applications.

Incoming executives include most recently Jennifer Park, Chief People Officer; Joe Taborek, Chief Revenue Officer; Michael Williams, Chief Marketing Officer; Brian Kenyon, Chief Strategy Officer; Bradon Rogers, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing; and Thomas Muise, Chief Financial Officer.

"Mesosphere is focused on simplifying the complexity of the cloud-native journey to bring the innovation of the cloud to all enterprises, powering the new applications required to compete in today's digital economy," said Mike Fey, CEO of Mesosphere. "As we look to our next stage of growth and meeting global demand for the technologies, services and expertise that enable the adoption of cloud-driven strategies, we are focused on putting the right team in place -- it's been a priority mission of mine since day one. With these new additions to our executive team, Mesosphere now boasts deep experience in both the enterprise and open source realms, providing our customers with the expertise to guide the ideation, execution and ongoing success of their most complex cloud-native initiatives."

Chief People Officer Jennifer Park has more than 20 years of experience in organizational development. Park most recently served as Vice President of Human Resources at Rigetti Computing. She previously held senior titles at Google and American Express.

has more than 20 years of experience in organizational development. Park most recently served as Vice President of Human Resources at Rigetti Computing. She previously held senior titles at Google and American Express. Chief Revenue Officer Joe Taborek has more than 25 years of experience in enterprise sales. Taborek most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Trusona. He previously held senior sales titles at Castlight Health, Jive Software and Accenture.

has more than 25 years of experience in enterprise sales. Taborek most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Trusona. He previously held senior sales titles at Castlight Health, Jive Software and Accenture. Chief Marketing Officer Michael Williams has more than 25 years experience in enterprise marketing. Williams most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Symantec. He previously held senior titles at Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec) and Intel Security.

has more than 25 years experience in enterprise marketing. Williams most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Symantec. He previously held senior titles at Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec) and Intel Security. Chief Strategy Officer Brian Kenyon has more than 20 years experience in strategic growth. Kenyon most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at Symantec. As a leader in security, Kenyon also serves as Cyber Security Advisor for Radix Consulting. He previously held senior titles at Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec) and McAfee.

has more than 20 years experience in strategic growth. Kenyon most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at Symantec. As a leader in security, Kenyon also serves as Cyber Security Advisor for Radix Consulting. He previously held senior titles at Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec) and McAfee. Senior Vice President of Product Marketing Bradon Rogers has more than 25 years of experience in sales and product marketing. Rogers most recently served as SVP of Worldwide Sales Engineering and Product Marketing at Symantec. He previously held senior titles at Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec).

has more than 25 years of experience in sales and product marketing. Rogers most recently served as SVP of Worldwide Sales Engineering and Product Marketing at Symantec. He previously held senior titles at Blue Coat Systems (acquired by Symantec). Chief Financial Officer Thomas Muise has more than 30 years of financial experience at both private and public companies. Muise most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Clustrix. He previously held CFO roles at PivotLink, Kickfire and Knova Software.

The new additions complete the Mesosphere executive staff, joining founders: Florian Leibert, Chief Cloud Officer; Tobi Knaup, Chief Technology Officer; and Ben Hindman, Chief Product Officer; as well as Will Freiberg, President; Steve Davito, SVP, Worldwide Customer Success; and Chandler Hoisington, VP, Engineering.

To learn more about Mesosphere products, expertise and leadership team, visit https://mesosphere.com/ .

About Mesosphere

Mesosphere is the multi-cloud automation platform company leading enterprise digital transformation. Mesosphere's distributed cloud operating system (DC/OS) enables any software technology to be delivered "as-a-Service" across multi-cloud, datacenter and edge. Mesosphere was founded in 2013 by the architects of hyperscale infrastructures at Airbnb and Twitter and the co-creator of Apache Mesos. Mesosphere is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York; Hamburg, Germany; London and Beijing. Mesosphere investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

SOURCE Mesosphere

Related Links

mesosphere.com

