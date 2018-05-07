Mesosphere Raises $125 Million Series D Financing to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Transformation

Mesosphere DC/OS automates operations to deliver the most popular digital transformation technologies on hybrid cloud. Companies looking to digitally transform must embrace a daunting array of complex, new technologies. This means either getting overwhelmed with multiple point solutions or being locked-in to one public cloud provider. Mesosphere DC/OS gives users an "as-a-Service" experience for container tools like Kubernetes and data engineering and machine learning tools like TensorFlow, Apache Kafka, Cassandra, or Spark on any infrastructure.

McKinsey reports over 78 percent of high-performing companies are creating new digital services to better monetize their data, and Gartner predicts 90 percent of organizations will adopt hybrid cloud by 2020. Mesosphere DC/OS is the only platform that automates application and data workloads consistently and securely across hybrid cloud infrastructures, including datacenter, edge and multi-cloud environments.

More than 125 enterprise companies, including thirty percent of the Fortune 50, choose Mesosphere to automate hybrid cloud operations in production. Tommy Hilfiger revolutionized its wholesale operations by building digital showrooms on DC/OS. Royal Caribbean runs DC/OS in edge locations across its fleet of ships, creating game-changing digital customer experiences across the open seas. Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile, runs Apache Spark on DC/OS to optimize mobile connections based on machine learning models. NBCUniversal leverages DC/OS to reinvent traditional advertising to make it real-time with streaming and audience analytics.

"We make world-changing technology, like Kubernetes, Tensorflow and more, available at the click of a button, enabling business impact faster because DC/OS automates operations of more than one hundred complex technologies," said Florian Leibert , CEO and co-founder at Mesosphere. "This investment will help us to arm the enterprise with leading edge technology, like containers, machine learning, and IoT applications, allowing them to reclaim their competitive edge and reinvent the customer experience."

"Mesosphere has built an impressive platform that is helping to solve a huge need within enterprises as they develop their hybrid cloud and modern software development strategies," said Alan Tu , equity research analyst at T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. "We believe Mesosphere addresses a large market opportunity and we are excited to invest in the company's innovative leadership team and technology."

"Mesosphere is solving a critical growing problem of collecting, storing and analyzing large volumes of data across disparate systems in a rapidly changing marketplace. Businesses will struggle to stay ahead without scalable, flexible and cost-effective tools and systems that enable real-time data analytics, edge computing and IoT solutions," said Chase Koch , President of Koch Disruptive Technologies. "Mesosphere's team, technology advantage and progress in helping leading enterprise customers capture value and drive digital transformation were all contributing factors in KDT's investment. This is a great example of how Koch applies our philosophy of mutual benefit, by creating the potential for Koch to serve as a laboratory for Mesosphere's innovative products and solutions."

"The rapid pace of innovation has left many enterprise companies rushing to adopt containers and microservices but hitting a roadblock when it comes to incorporating data services," said Rhett Dillingham , vice president and senior analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. "Mesosphere DC/OS eliminates that roadblock, allowing companies to automate Kubernetes operations alongside data pipelines made up of the most popular open-source tools. I'm thrilled to see Mesosphere extend its impact with this investment."

"We're thrilled to partner with a diverse group of investors that validate our market leadership and traction while positioning us for continued global expansion," said William Freiberg , COO at Mesosphere. "T. Rowe Price , KDT and DTA share our vision for building a category-defining company and product are joining forces with ZWC and QIA, who will extend our global footprint, fueling expansion in APAC and the Middle East . We're humbled by the overwhelming participation from existing investors, many of whom have been supporters since the seed stage."

Mesosphere is the hybrid cloud platform company leading digital transformation in the enterprise. Mesosphere DC/OS automates operations to deliver the most popular digital transformation technologies on hybrid cloud. Mesosphere was founded in 2013 by the architects of hyperscale infrastructures at Airbnb and Twitter and the co-creator of Apache Mesos. Mesosphere is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York; Hamburg, Germany; and Beijing. Mesosphere investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

