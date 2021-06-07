Mesothelioma Compensation Center Appeals a Specialty Construction Worker Who Built Military Bases-Installations and Who Now Has Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation-It Might Be Millions

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is appealing to a specialty construction worker who built military bases, installations, missile silos, nuclear or conventional power plants and who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get their questions answered about mesothelioma compensation.

Skilled Construction Worker Mesothelioma Asbestos Exposure Mesothelioma

In the event the individual is too sick to call on their own their family members are urged to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 anytime. The financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a person like this. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The group says, "The type of specialty construction worker who now has mesothelioma-who we are trying to help was probably a journeyman level plumber, electrician, welder, mechanic, carpenter, machinist or an insulator. He probably worked in numerous states on military bases, power plants, or big public or private sector projects before 1982. Specialty construction workers like this may have also worked on US Military Bases all over the world in Japan, Europe, Central America and even Africa. These types of workers probably had extreme exposure to asbestos-and as mentioned-their potential financial compensation might be in the millions.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad. and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues can be a game changer for person like this with mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, boiler technicians, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, pipefitters, millwrights, welders, or oil and gas field workers. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer:

https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE Mesothelioma Compensation Center

Related Links

http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

