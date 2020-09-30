Mesothelioma Compensation Center Appeals to a Public Utility or Waterworks Worker with Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Start the Compensation Process ASAP-For Better Results

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are appealing to a public utility or waterworks worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members to please call attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know how to maximize compensation results for a person like this. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars-provided the attorney they hire know what they are doing.

Public Utility Worker Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

"Attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting public utility and waterworks workers with mesothelioma for decades nationwide and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. The typical age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is about 72 years old. If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma- please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Get the facts about mesothelioma compensation along with how it works from a lawyer who has been doing this type of work for decades." www.karstvonoiste.com/

US States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include:

California

New York

Florida

Texas

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Washington

Maine

Massachusetts

Connecticut

Ohio

West Virginia

Michigan

Virginia

Minnesota

Louisiana

Oregon

For more information about mesothelioma compensation a public utility worker with this rare asbestos exposure cancer is urged to call the Mesothelioma Compensation Center anytime at 800-714-0303. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

Important note from the Mesothelioma Compensation Center, "Every state in the nation has public utility workers, power plant workers, energy workers and or waterworks workers and if a person like this in any state has been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, or oil and gas production workers. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

