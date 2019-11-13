NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are appealing to an offshore oil rig worker who have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses-and they will know exactly how to help an oil rig or oil field worker with mesothelioma-especially if the person's exposure to asbestos took place in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska or offshore oil rigs off the coast of California.

"We also want to emphasize attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and his lawyers will go anywhere the United States for a face to face meeting with the person with mesothelioma-in the home of the person with this rare cancer. This face to face meeting will allow the lawyers to understand how the person was exposed to asbestos, and to develop a plan to get this person the best financial compensation settlement results. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for oil/gas exploration and development workers nationwide-because they get superior compensation results for their clients as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is an advocate for power and energy workers with mesothelioma and the appealing to people like this to avoid the following types of Internet ads:

"Everyone that calls us hires us." Not true! Perhaps the nation's largest mesothelioma middleman marketing law firm runs Internet ads like this. People with mesothelioma no longer need a mesothelioma middleman law firm/broker to place cases with law firms who pay for the cases.

"Why call-or send for a 'free' information-book-kit-package about mesothelioma. The law firms that sponsor this type of nonsense are trying to get your name and phone number so they can call you around the clock.

"The federal government does not sponsor a 'claims center' for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma-typically law firms do this. Why do business with dishonest lawyers?

"Before you hire a lawyer to assist with mesothelioma compensation please call us at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We should also mention we are super passionate advocates for people with mesothelioma and our services are free." https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, an oil field or offshore oil rig worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting high-risk workers who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. High-risk groups for exposure to asbestos include the US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, chemical plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil and gas field production workers, hydro-electric workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, millwrights, pipefitters or machinists. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

