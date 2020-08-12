Mesothelioma Compensation Center Appeals to the Family of a Waterworks Worker or Plumber with Mesothelioma to Focus on Better Financial Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Make it Happen

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a waterworks worker or plumber who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste will do everything possible to make certain you or your loved one gets properly compensated. A mesothelioma compensation claim for a person like this could exceed a million dollars. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is about 72 years old.

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting plumbers, pipefitters and waterworks workers with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The biggest worry the Mesothelioma Compensation Center has for people with mesothelioma or their family is they get distracted by noise on the Internet about-no lawsuits needed, 'free' booklets, calculators, and other nonsense. First of all-mesothelioma compensation may or may not involve a lawsuit, and there is nothing 'free' on the Internet-just lawyers or law firms trying to identify people with mesothelioma. Why would a person with mesothelioma want to order a free book about a rare cancer they already know all about-because they have it? https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is focused on helping the following types of waterworks workers and plumbers-pipefitters who have mesothelioma:

Waterworks maintenance workers including pipe or water pump installers.

Waterworks concrete pipe installers or maintenance crew members.

Waterworks boilermakers, boiler technicians or maintenance crew members.

Commercial plumbers.

Service and repair plumber

Commercial Pipefitter

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, boiler technicians, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, pipefitters, millwrights, welders, or oil and gas field workers. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a waterworks worker, a plumber or pipefitter with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer:

https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

