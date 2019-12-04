Mesothelioma Compensation Center Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Help an Oil/Gas Field or Oil Refinery Worker with Mesothelioma-Get the Financial Compensation You Deserve-By Hiring Skilled Lawyers

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist an oil refinery or oil/gas production field worker with mesothelioma. People like this with mesothelioma or their family members deserve the best possible financial compensation and we are certain attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at Karst von Oiste will work overtime to ensure the best possible client compensation results. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303.

Oil Field Worker Mesothelioma Oil Refinery Worker Mesothelioma

"As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-it takes journeyman-level mesothelioma compensation attorneys to get a person with this rare cancer the very best possible financial settlement results.

Representatives of the Mesothelioma Compensation Center have visited oil fields all over Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Pennsylvania and California along with refineries in Lake Charles, New Orleans, El Segundo, Joliet, Catlettsburg, Bayway, Toledo, Philadelphia, Beaumont, and Anacortes to talk to workers to learn more about asbestos exposure. They have done this so they can understand exactly how, where and when an oil field or refinery worker with mesothelioma could have been exposed to asbestos. It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the Mesothelioma Compensation Center, "If you have been diagnosed with mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure at an oil field or oil refinery, or this is a family member acting on behalf of a loved one, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303.

For a more information about oil refineries in the United States please refer to the US Energy Information Agencies website on this topic: https://www.eia.gov/ petroleum/refinerycapacity/.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, an oil field or oil refinery worker with mesothelioma could now live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting high-risk workers who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. High-risk groups for exposure to asbestos include the US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, chemical plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil and gas field production workers, hydro-electric workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, millwrights, pipefitters or machinists. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

