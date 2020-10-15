HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Compensation Center, "We are the top branded source on the Internet for the best compensation results for an oil refinery worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The typical age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is about 72 years old-and most have retired. A mesothelioma compensation claim for an oil refinery worker might easily exceed a million dollars provided the attorneys they hire know what they are doing.

Mesothelioma Compensation Oil Refinery Worker Asbestos Warning Sign

"To get the compensation job done for an oil refinery worker we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people with mesothelioma. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

As a result of the Coronavirus there may be fewer people diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2020 than have been diagnosed in the last two decades. This is not because there are fewer people in the US with mesothelioma in 2020-but because mesothelioma and the Coronavirus have similar symptoms. "If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please don't waste your time ordering 'free' booklets about mesothelioma-or calling a law firm mesothelioma claims center. Rather-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. At a minimum Erik Karst will be able to explain the mesothelioma compensation process to you-and hopefully do a lot more." www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE Mesothelioma Compensation Center

Related Links

https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

