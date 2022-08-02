Mesothelioma Compensation Center Has Endorsed the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano to Ensure a Commercial Plumber Who Has Mesothelioma Anywhere in The USA to Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano-Compensation Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Compensation Center, "We have endorsed the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano for a plumber, pipefitter, boiler technician or steamfitter who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma. We are urging a person like this anywhere in the USA or their family to call the remarkable law firm at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000 for a serious conversation about financial compensation. Mesothelioma financial compensation for a plumber, pipefitter, boiler technician or steamfitter might be in the millions of dollars as the representatives at Danziger & De Llano are always happy to discuss. https://meso.dandell.com

Plumber-Pipefitter Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign Mesothelioma

"Danziger & De Llano is a national mesothelioma law firm and they have been assisting people like this with this rare cancer for over 25 years-and their number one priority is the best possible compensation results for their clients. If you husband or dad is a plumber, pipefitter, boiler tech, or steamfitter and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000 before you hire a lawyer to assist with compensation. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The group's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers. https://meso.dandell.co

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE Mesothelioma Compensation Center