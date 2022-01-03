Mesothelioma Compensation Center Highly Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Former Power Plant or Energy Worker with Mesothelioma Nationwide to Ensure a Top Compensation Result

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "If you are a former or current power plant, public utility or any type of energy worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation or their immediate family please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for specifics about financial compensation. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting power plant and or energy workers who have developed this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

Power Plant Asbestos Warning Sign

"People who have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma need to get up to speed about financial compensation for this rare cancer as soon as possible-with specifics. Attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable team at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people who now have mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure at a power plant, oil refinery, public utility, oil field, or an offshore oil rig for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. The call to Erik Karst is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is urging a power plant, public utility and or energy worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma to try to list at least some of the specific instances when they were exposed to asbestos at work. Mesothelioma compensation is based on the specifics of how, where and when a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Center's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers who have been diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a power plant or public utility worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

[email protected]

800-714-0303

SOURCE Mesothelioma Compensation Center