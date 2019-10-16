Mesothelioma Compensation Center Is Now Appealing to a US Navy Nuclear Submarine Veteran to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Harder Working National Attorneys-Better Client Compensation Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure on a nuclear submarine or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they receive the best possible financial compensation results. These specific types of Navy Veterans with mesothelioma can frequently receive a million dollar plus financial compensation settlement. We are specifically reaching out to US Navy Veterans who were assigned to a Los Angeles Class, Ohio Class, James Madison Class, Sturgeon Class, the Permit Class, or the Benjamin Franklin Class of nuclear navy submarine.

Navy Submarine-Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign-Mesothelioma

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Nuclear Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma we at the Mesothelioma Compensation Center have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses and they know what they are doing. If you are a Nuclear Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma, please call us at 800-714-0303. We would like to provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Trust us---talking directly with Erik Karst is a much better deal than ordering a 'free' book about mesothelioma or calling a 'claims center'-that in fact is a law firm call center." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation center wants to emphasize what makes a nuclear-powered navy submarine unique is they do not need to surface for very, very long periods of time. The materials commonly used on these vessels contained asbestos. If a major repair happened while the submarine was on patrol, it would not have been just the maintenance crew that would have been exposed to asbestos-it would have typically been the submarine's entire crew as the group would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

US Navy Submarine Bases are or were situated in the following states:

New London, Connecticut

Bangor, Washington

Kings Bay, Georgia

Norfolk, Virginia

Honolulu, Hawaii

Point Loma, California

For more information about US Navy submarines please review the following website: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/ships/subs/subs.asp

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Center's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers who have been diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a Nuclear Navy Veteran or a nuclear power worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

