Mesothelioma Compensation Center is Offering Public Utility and Electrical Workers with Mesothelioma Direct Access to The Nation's Most Skilled Lawyers Who Deliver the Best Possible Compensation Results

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Compensation Center, "By any measure we are the top ranked source on the Internet for the best possible financial compensation for a public utility or electrical worker with mesothelioma, nationwide. Public utility and electrical workers with mesothelioma could be looking at a compensation claim easily worth one million dollars. The high-dollar compensation claims like this should involve some of the nation's most skilled and capable mesothelioma lawyers and their in-house legal team.

Electrical Workers-Utility Asbestos Warning Sign

"We are urging a public utility worker or electrical worker with mesothelioma to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they do not hire less-than-competent attorneys. The last thing we want to see happen to a person like this if for them to get shortchanged." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The reason the group is so passionate about seeing to it that a public utility or electrical worker with mesothelioma has the nation's most experienced and qualified mesothelioma attorneys is because without one of these remarkable professionals the diagnosed person could lose out on hundreds of thousands of dollars or more in compensation. The group also wants to emphasize their free service is focused on mesothelioma victims in any state across the nation from Maine to California.

As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "A diagnosed person who was exposed to asbestos as a public utility or electrical worker may have frequently been required to travel to neighboring states after a serious weather event to restore power or to help a public utility get back up and running. Multi-state exposure to asbestos can dramatically increase the value of a mesothelioma compensation claim, especially for electrical workers or linemen as we would like to explain." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The types of public utility or electrical workers with mesothelioma the Mesothelioma Compensation Center is offering to help include the following:

Water meter installer

Gas meter installer

Heavy equipment operator

Lineman

Concrete pipe installer or repairman

Water pump or pumping system operator

Electric substation electrical worker or laborer

Electrician

Plumber

Pipefitter

Welder

For a listing of electrical districts throughout the USA please review the following website: https://bit.ly/2LuleTK.

A typical public utility or electrical worker who worked in these types of jobs prior to 1980 would be stunned with the EPA's rules about asbestos exposure today. https://www.epa.gov/laws-regulations.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Center's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers who have been diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a public utility or electrical worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

