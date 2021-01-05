Mesothelioma Compensation Center Is Urging A Power Plant Worker with Mesothelioma to Not Roll the Dice on Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Superior Compensation Results

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are urging the family of a power plant worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for his insights about what will be involved in receiving the best possible compensation results. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a power plant worker can exceed a million dollars. Mesothelioma compensation is typically determined by how, where and when a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos. Outside of shipyards and or Navy Veterans-power plant workers might have had the most exposure to asbestos-especially if they worked at a power plant in the 1960s or 1970s.

Asbestos Warning Sign Power Plant Worker Mesothelioma

"The last thing we want to see happen to a power plant worker with mesothelioma is for them to roll the dice on catchy online ads offering 'free' booklets, guides, kits, calculators and or even two-minute compensation tests-because by signing up for these gimmicks a person with mesothelioma or their family may have just given their contact information to lawyers and or law firms they have never heard of. Rather than putting yourself or your family member through this ordeal please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for some honesty about mesothelioma compensation and how the process works. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, boiler technicians, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, pipefitters, millwrights, welders, or oil and gas field workers. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer:

https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact

Micheal Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE Mesothelioma Compensation Center

Related Links

http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

