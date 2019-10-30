Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Appeals to Family of a Husband or Dad Who Just Died of Mesothelioma Before Hiring a Lawyer to Call ASAP for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Compensated

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is appealing to a wife, adult son or daughter who just lost their husband/dad to confirmed mesothelioma before a lawyer could be hired to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

The reason the call be made as soon as possible is the time for a person with mesothelioma to get compensated could run out-if the family does not move quickly and decisively. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste will know exactly how to deal with this situation and it needs to be mentioned these legal experts are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma and asbestos exposure compensation claims. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "As we would like to discuss anytime with a family in this situation-the day the loved one gets diagnosed with mesothelioma is typically the day the statute of limitations clock starts ticking. If a family waits too long to start the process the time to get compensated could run out. If you have just lost your loved one to confirmed mesothelioma-before the compensation could start-please call us at 800-714-0303. We want to help, and our services are free." https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

Compensation Tips from the Mesothelioma Compensation Center for the family dealing with the loss of a loved one who died before they could hire an attorney or begin the financial compensation process:

"The mesothelioma diagnosis must be confirmed by a pathology report from a pathologist."

"Does the family know of how or where their loved one could have been exposed to asbestos? We are offering to assist a family in this situation to try to document this information."

"Are there any eyewitnesses to your loved one's exposure to asbestos? This can become incredibly vital for a lawyer assisting a family in this situation and again we can try to help."

"If you just lost your husband or dad to mesothelioma before the compensation process could begin, we will provide you with on-the-spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste if you would call us at 800-714-0303. We want to emphasize our unsurpassed services are free." https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, manufacturing workers, oil and gas field production workers, plumbers, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters and welders who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos during the1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

