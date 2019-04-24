NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is the best branded source in the nation for US Navy Veterans who now have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer because of exposure to asbestos on a nuclear submarine. The group's primary objective is to see to it that a Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the best possible financial compensation as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 with a Navy Veteran in this situation or their family. Most people do not realize it but about 60,000 US Navy sailors serve on submarines and the US Navy has the largest fleet of nuclear submarines in the world. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

Asbestos Warning Sign US Navy Submarine-Mesothelioma-Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer

To make certain the best possible financial compensation happens for a Navy Veteran who know has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer the Mesothelioma Compensation Center offers on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste. As the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303 there is a direct relationship between retaining the services of some of the nation's most skilled and experienced lawyers and receiving the best possible financial compensation results. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "If a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family calls us anytime at 800-714-0303 not only will they be impressed with the quality of our service we are confident they will also be extremely impressed with the lawyers from the law firm Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste will spend as much time as needed to make sure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the very best possible financial compensation settlement results. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because we know they will get the job done." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

Representatives from the Mesothelioma Compensation Center have visited every major US Navy Submarine Base in the nation in order to better understand how or where a US Navy Veteran could have been exposed to asbestos on a nuclear submarine. These bases include:

Norfolk, Virginia

San Diego, California

Honolulu, Hawaii

New London, Connecticut

Bangor, Washington

Kings Bay, Georgia

For more information about US Navy submarines please review the following website: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/ships/subs/subs.asp

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Center's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers who have been diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, a Nuclear Navy Veteran or a nuclear power worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

212005@email4pr.com

800-714-0303

SOURCE Mesothelioma Compensation Center

Related Links

http://mesotheliomacompensationcenter.com

