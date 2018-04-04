Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Offers a Trans-Alaska Pipeline or Prudhoe Bay Worker with Mesothelioma Immediate Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers for a Better Compensation Settlement

NEW YORK, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are urging a person who helped build and maintain the Trans-Alaska Pipeline or a Prudhoe Bay Oil Field worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for immediate access to some of the most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys in the United States.

Mesothelioma Alaska Asbestos Warning Sign

For a family wanting to know more about what their loved one did on the Trans Alaska Pipeline or the Prudhoe Bay Oil Fields, the following information may be helpful.

For a family wanting to know more about what their loved one did on the Trans Alaska Pipeline: The Trans-Alaska Pipeline System includes the trans-Alaska pipeline includes 11 pumping stations, several hundred miles of feeder pipelines, and the Valdez Marine Terminal. TAPS is one of the world's largest pipeline systems. It is commonly called the Alaska pipeline, or trans-Alaska pipeline. The pipeline was built between 1974 and 1977 after the 1973 oil crisis caused a sharp rise in oil prices in the United States.

For a family wishing to learn more about the Prudhoe Bay Oil Fields: Prudhoe Bay Oil Field is a large oil field on Alaska's North Slope. It is the largest oil field in North America, covering 213,543 acres and originally containing approximately 25 billion barrels of oil. The amount of recoverable oil in the field is more than double that of the next largest field in the United States, the East Texas Oil Field. The field is operated by BP. About 3000 workers have continuously worked at Prudhoe bay since the mid-1970s. Typically the workers would work two weeks on and two weeks off. Prudhoe Bay has some of the most extreme weather in the Northern Hemisphere with about three months of no sunset-sunrise and three months of constant darkness. For these three months the temperatures rarely get above zero. Asbestos was widely used at the Prudhoe Bay oil production facilities as well as the Trans Alaska Pipeline. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. The Center's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers who have been diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a current or former oil/gas field worker or oil pipeline worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska as the Mesothelioma Compensation Center would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

