Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Offers Ohio River Valley Power Plant Workers with Mesothelioma a Dedicated Approach to Ensure They Hire the Best Lawyers for Much Better Compensation

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are offering a power plant worker in the Ohio River Valley or a power or energy worker anywhere in nation who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma on the spot access to the nation's most experienced lawyers who will get a person like this the best possible financial compensation results. Power and energy workers are at the top of the list when it comes to mesothelioma financial compensation settlements and the claim could easily exceed a million dollars. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma not a law firm and as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 we want power or energy workers with mesothelioma to receive the very best possible financial compensation results." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

Ohio River Power Plant Asbestos Warning Sign

The group fears that a current or former power plant worker in small communities along the Ohio River or nationwide who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma will underestimate the potential value of their financial compensation claim and hire a local car accident attorney as the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. "If you want the best possible mesothelioma financial compensation you will need the nation's top mesothelioma lawyers helping you."

The group's other worry is power plant workers in Ohio with mesothelioma because of workplace exposure to asbestos will have limited treatment options. As an example a current or former power plant worker with mesothelioma in Steubenville, Bellaire, Martins Ferry, or Shady Side will probably need to go across the river to Wheeling, West Virginia for their initial care and then on to Columbus, or Pittsburgh.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is urging a power plant worker in Ohio with mesothelioma or a power plant worker in any state in the nation with this rare cancer to call them at 800-714-0303 for their unsurpassed resources. In addition to making certain they have the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers for compensation they are also offering to help a diagnosed person to get educated about nearby state of the art hospitals for treatment. Their service is free, it is honest, and the group's number one goal is for people with mesothelioma to get the best financial compensation settlement and if possible the best medical treatments. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

For a recent news story about two power plants closing in Ohio, please review the news article provided: http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/324857-two-ohio-coal-plants-to-close.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a power plant or energy worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting high-risk workers who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. High-risk groups for exposure to asbestos include the US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, chemical plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil and gas field production workers, hydro-electric workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, millwrights, pipefitters or machinists. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s.

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

