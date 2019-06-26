WASHINGTON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is the best branded resource in the United States for oil refinery worker who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma and their top priority is seeing to it that people like this receive the very best possible financial compensation. The group is urging an oil refinery worker with confirmed mesothelioma anywhere in the nation or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are relentless when it comes to their client's financial compensation. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Oil Refinery-Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign-Mesothelioma

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We specialize in assisting oil refinery and oil production workers with mesothelioma nationwide and as an advocate we want people like this to receive the possible mesothelioma compensation results. If you want the best possible mesothelioma compensation you need to retain the services of some of the nation's most capable mesothelioma lawyers. Karst von Oiste is the law firm to call if you are an oil refinery worker or oil production worker with mesothelioma as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting oil refinery worker with mesothelioma nationwide including oil refineries located in:

Port Arthur Refinery, Texas

Galveston Bay Refinery, Texas

Baytown Refinery, Texas

Garyville Refinery, Louisiana

Baton Rouge Refinery, Louisiana

Lake Charles Refinery, Louisiana

Whiting Refinery, Indiana

Beaumont Refinery, Texas

Pascagoula Refinery, Mississippi

Wood River Refinery, Illinois

Martinez Refinery, California

Wilmington Refinery, California

Anacortes Refinery, Washington

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is now offering a new service for an oil refinery or energy worker with mesothelioma: "We do not want an oil refinery or any type of power or energy worker with mesothelioma to financially shortchange themselves on mesothelioma compensation because they failed to list all of their various types of exposure to asbestos. We are urging a person like this to call us at 800-714-0303 so we can help them to develop a list of their various exposures to asbestos. As attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste will confirm-it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim, and it is vital." https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, an oil refinery worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting high-risk workers who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. High-risk groups for exposure to asbestos include the US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, chemical plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil and gas field production workers, hydro-electric workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, millwrights, pipefitters or machinists. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

215536@email4pr.com

800-714-0303

SOURCE Mesothelioma Compensation Center

Related Links

https://mesotheliomacompensationcenter.com

