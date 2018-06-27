Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Offers US Navy Veterans or Energy Workers With Mesothelioma or Asbestos-Related Lung Cancer Direct Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers for Better Compensation

NEW YORK, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Mesothelioma Compensation Center, "We are the nation's leading advocates for people who have mesothelioma due to exposure to asbestos in the power or energy business and/or for US Navy Veterans. Our number one goal is seeing to it that people like this receive the very best possible financial compensation, which could exceed one million dollars for Navy Veterans or power-energy workers with mesothelioma. We also want to help people with lung cancer get compensated if asbestos exposure occurred at power plant, public utility, oil refinery, chemical plant, oil pipeline, as an electrical worker, shipyard worker, or while the person was serving in the navy.



"We are urging a person like this or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can provide them with direct access to the most skilled and experienced asbestos attorneys in the United States. These experts routinely get the best compensation results for their clients on a nationwide basis. Our service is free, and it has no equal." http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com



The reason the Mesothelioma Compensation Center now assists people with lung cancer is because of workplace exposure to asbestos. Nonsmoking asbes­tos workers are five times more likely to develop lung cancer than non­smokers not ex­posed to asbestos; if they also smoke, the risk factor jumps to 50 or higher.



As the group would like to discuss, they are passionate about making certain that lung cancer victims who had significant exposure to asbestos be properly compensated. The compensation for these types of people could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. The Mesothelioma Compensation Center's services are free and available nationwide for people with mesothelioma or lung cancer that was caused by exposure to asbestos at work or while serving in the US Navy. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The US Navy runs the largest technical school in the world. Please review their website on this topic: https://www.navy.com/careers

For a listing of all power plants in the US please review the following website: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_power_stations_in_the_United_States.

For more information about mesothelioma and lung cancer please visit the American Lung Association's website on these topics: http://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/indoor/indoor-air-pollutants/asbestos.html.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, pipefitters, millwrights, welders, or oil and gas field workers. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

