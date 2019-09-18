NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We have recommended attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste as the go to attorney and law firm for an electrician or electrical worker with mesothelioma nationwide. We are the best branded advocate in the nation when it comes to an electrician or electrical worker with mesothelioma receiving the best compensation and our services are nationwide.

Electrical Worker Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

"As we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 the biggest mistake an electrician or electrical worker with mesothelioma or their family can make is to think a local car accident law firm, a 'free' book or some 'federal claims center' can help them. Mesothelioma compensation involves the manufacturers products that contained asbestos.

"The reason we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is that they are national experts when it comes to how or where an electrician or electrical worker could have been exposed to asbestos. Without this specific type of knowledge-the attorney or attorneys you hire will not be able to get the best possible compensation results for their electrician or electrical worker client-who has mesothelioma." https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is appealing to an electrician or electrical worker with mesothelioma to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 (7 days a week) so they do not hire the wrong type of lawyer, or a lawyer who does not know what they are doing. They want to emphasize, "Once you hire a lawyer/law firm to represent you with a mesothelioma compensation claim you are stuck with them-it is nearly impossible to fire them.

"We also need to mention that the lawyers at Karst von Oiste come to you for a free-no obligation visit to explain the compensation process and to provide you with the potential value of your mesothelioma compensation claim. Some of the nation's biggest mesothelioma law firms send out a secretary to sign up a person with mesothelioma-the law firm of Karst von Oiste sends out a lawyer as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

An electrician or electrical worker could have had exposure to asbestos by having contact with the following products:

Electric wiring insulation

Protective clothing that contained asbestos including gloves, pants and coats

Insulation

Cement siding

Textured paints

Decorative plaster

Electrical panel and partitions

Electrical ducts

Cement wallboards & cement siding

Electrical cloth

Fuse boxes

For a state by state list of requirements for electrical contractors please review the following website: https://www.necanet.org/professional-development/careers-in-electrical … egulations.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. These people include the US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, power plant workers, nuclear power plant workers, public utility workers, hydro-electric workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, or oil and gas production workers. In most instances these people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, an electrical worker or electrician with a confirmed mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.com

