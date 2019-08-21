Mesothelioma Compensation Center Now Targets Chemical Plant Workers with Mesothelioma Nationwide to Ensure They Receive the Best Compensation - For Better Results They Have Endorsed the Amazing Lawyers at Karst von Oiste

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma-especially if they are a former chemical plant worker or an oil refinery worker and we want to make certain a person like this receives the very best possible financial compensation results.

Chemical Plant Worker-Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

"We are urging a chemical plant or refinery worker with mesothelioma in any state or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for our assistance to make sure they have organized information about their exposure to asbestos. To get the financial compensation results job done we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because of their professionalism and their dedication to their clients." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center fears that a current or former chemical plant or oil refinery worker with mesothelioma could shortchange themselves by hiring a local car accident attorney or they will fall for a gimmick on the Internet about 'claims centers' or nonsense like a 'mesothelioma compensation calculator.'

Financial compensation for a chemical plant or oil refinery worker could start at a million dollars and go up from there. However, if the person with mesothelioma hires an unqualified attorney the victim of mesothelioma and or their family will probably end up with unsatisfactory compensation results as the group would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is now offering to assist a chemical plant or oil refinery worker to get organized to ensure they receive the very best possible financial compensation results. They say, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma and we would like to help them to create a list of how, where and when their exposure to asbestos took place. As we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303 documenting the how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos is the mesothelioma compensation claim-and we'd like to help.

"In the event the person with mesothelioma is too sick-we will come to them and we will bring a lawyer from Karst von Oiste to assist in the process for a no obligation visit." https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

For more information about chemical workers in the United States please refer the Bureau of Labor Statistics report on this topic: https://www.bls.gov/oes/current/oes518091.htm.

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The group's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers. http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a chemical worker with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

218545@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mesothelioma Compensation Center

Related Links

http://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com

